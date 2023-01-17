The size of the global continuous wave radar market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2030. Continuous Wave Radar (CWR) is a type of radar that utilizes electromagnetic waves that are constant or nearly constant. It can detect objects 200 meters to 100 kilometers away with an accuracy of around 0.001% of the distance traveled at greater distances. This type of radar can identify objects with the same degree of precision on land and in water. It does not require a return pulse, unlike pulsed radar systems, and its resolution (distance between two comparable spots) is superior to that of pulsed Doppler radars. This growth will be driven by factors such as the rising demand for environmental monitoring systems in emerging economies as a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization, the rising demand for military applications as a result of escalating social unrest around the world, and the rising demand for resource detection systems as a result of mounting concerns about global warming.

Leading market participants in continuous wave radar apply the necessary strategies to boost the precision and operational performance of reconnaissance, attack, and security for global customers. In June 2020, Longbow LLC, a joint venture between Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, will launch the 500th APG-78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar for the AH-64 Apache helicopter. The APG-78 LONGBOW FCR offers automatic target identification, localization, classification, and prioritization, enabling rapid engagement of multiple targets in adverse weather circumstances, different terrain types, and battlefield obscurants. Version6 FCR software is implemented, allowing for new operational capabilities such as maritime, single target track, and 360-degree surveillance mode, as well as an increased detection range against the land, air, and sea targets. The Apache Fire Control radar system consists of electro-optical sensors and radar technologies that provide aircrews with enhanced situational awareness and enhanced survivability.

CW-radar systems are utilized by the military and defense for air traffic control, radar astronomy, the detection of spacecraft and aircraft missiles, and the determination of distance and velocity with more accuracy than optical or ultrasound systems. In addition, these devices are utilized in the advanced driver assistance systems, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping, and parking aid systems of smart vehicles. Lockheed Martin, a multinational security and aerospace business, introduced the first Q-53 Radar equipped with gallium nitride in April 2020, enabling security forces to upgrade and expand system capabilities in response to mission changes. The Q-53 protects troops in combat by detecting, categorizing, and tracking the location of 90 or 3600 types of indirect fire from the adversary. GaN transmitter-receiver modules enhance the radar’s power, dependability, and range, enabling the simultaneous acquisition of counterfire and air surveillance targets. These solid-state radar devices are mobile and able to function in harsh environments.

The development of technology and the rising need for high-tech weapons, equipment, and artillery are among the other important reasons driving the expansion of the continuous wave radar market. As a result of the increased need for cutting-edge artillery systems, the market for continuous wave radar is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast period. Emerging economies in APAC and the Middle East, including India, China, Israel, and South Korea, are modernizing their naval fleets with cutting-edge technology and capabilities, hence generating demand for cutting-edge radar systems. Defense agencies all around the world are devoting considerable resources to the development of programs that will aid firms in the creation of surveillance systems.

Different defense organizations are increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor national borders, and radar systems have proven to be particularly useful in establishing effective communication with UAVs. When procuring UAV radar systems, defense organizations increasingly include provisions for inspection, testing, and support and maintenance services.

The efforts of suppliers to capitalize on the increased demand for airborne and space-based radar systems contribute positively to the growth of the continuous wave radar market. Vendors are emphasizing alliances and collaborations with national military groupings in order to acquire a durable competitive edge. Such agreements for the delivery of radar equipment sometimes include maintenance and R&D responsibilities.

Due to the existence of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and manufacturing facilities, as well as the increasing acceptance of radar technology and marine trade, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to benefit from the development of radar systems. The availability of finances and investments is expected to facilitate the growth of the regional continuous wave radar market. In the Asia-Pacific region, research and development in the defense industry is an important, ongoing trend. China has built military radars that can identify any sort of fighter or bomber aircraft.

Territorial disputes across the globe compel governments to implement very effective monitoring systems across their international borders, especially in these fragile regions. Consequently, numerous countries are raising their military expenditures. Emerging economies in APAC and the Middle East are driving demand for innovative radar systems. Radar systems are projected to be in high demand in North America. In an effort to boost the detection of stealth aircraft, Canada is creating quantum radar. This technique enables more exact object recognition than traditional methods.

Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are notable continuous wave radar industry competitors. Radars used in aviation and ground traffic monitoring systems are manufactured and deployed by major companies. It is anticipated that market participants in the continuous wave radar business will see expansion due to the requirement to regulate air traffic in several countries and the demand for precise information regarding aircraft movements.

