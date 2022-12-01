Sonochemical Coatings Market

Sonochemical coatings are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Consumer demand for eco-friendly chemical coatings is driving the industry. Sonochemical coatings are favoured in consumer electronics and medical equipment due to their low toxicity and antibacterial resistance. Sonochemical coatings’ health benefits and superior finishing are expected to grow the market during the forecast period. To achieve medical manufacturing standards, manufacturers are investing heavily in specialised coating research and development. In order to expand their company, offer new products, and better meet market demand, they are buying sonochemical coating ingredient manufacturing enterprises. Manufacturers are integrating manufacturing and distribution systems to increase product availability. They are also attempting to maintain a steady supply of raw materials to meet the increased demand for sonochemical coatings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonochemistry is used to prepare nanomaterials and increase surface area for processing. Sonochemical coating, a unique, environmentally friendly, low-velocity spray coating, generates homogeneous, protective, and functional micron-thin layers without clogging. Ultrasonic processing creates sonochemical coatings. Ultrasonic bubble monitoring using chemiluminescence is used in acoustic cavitation. Ultrasonic processing disperses, de-agglomerates, and grinds pigment particles into nanoparticles in paints and high-performance coatings. These metal oxide pigments emit colour when spread in the right media. These pigments’ size affects the finish’s attributes. Sonochemical coatings reduce particle size, improving homogeneity.

Most sonochemical coatings are solvent-based. However, strict volatile organic compound rules are driving up solvent prices. Many nations are undergoing a “green industrial revolution” to prevent global warming and reach net zero by 2050. Because of this, catalytic sonochemistry for clean hydrogen synthesis from sustainable ammonia and water-based coatings is becoming popular. Ultrasonic processing helps emulsify these coating polymers. Sonochemical coating nanoparticles agglomerate while mixing. Ultrasonic processing improves particle dispersion and deagglomeration. It works in high-viscosity and high-solids liquids.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are infections acquired in hospitals. They spread through direct contact with contaminated surfaces, such as skin, aerosols, shared instruments, hospital furniture, or fabrics. They can also spread through indirect contact with infected surfaces. Sonochemical coatings on medical equipment have increased due to increased awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and government efforts to prevent their spread. Globally, HAI-related infectious illnesses kill the most people. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, 1.7 million Americans contract HAIs annually. Nearly 100,000 of the 1.7 million infected persons die, while many more seek medical treatment.

Traditional disinfectants cannot kill microorganisms on many medical devices. As a prophylactic measure, several medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare facilities cover their devices with antimicrobials. Additionally, several European and North American governments have coordinated HAI prevention efforts. In October 2016, HHS released the National Action Plan to minimise healthcare-associated infections in acute care hospitals.

Manufacturers across industries are designing more efficient coatings due to consumer awareness of eco-friendly products. Sonochemical coatings are used in electronics, building and construction, and automotive industries, which will boost the market share. Sonochemical coatings protect displays, glass, and fuel cells from corrosion and need little maintenance. Sonochemical coatings are ideal for architectural and construction applications due to their microbial resistance, longevity, and protection against stains, odours, and biofilm.

This estimate also expects a growth in electronic device demand to boost the sonochemical coatings industry. Sonochemical coatings resist moisture and prevent the growth of pathogenic microbes like algae, bacteria, and fungi. Antimicrobial additives reduce bacteria growth, extending the lifespan of polymers. These compounds make polymers stainless, odourless, and durable for medical, electrical, and automotive uses.

The global sonochemical coatings market includes ZnO, Ag-TiO2, PB-NPs, SiO2, CuO, and other varieties. In 2021, the zinc oxide (ZnO) segment dominated the sonochemical coatings business with 32% revenue share. ZnO’s great efficacy, low toxicity, long-lasting effect, and durability explain this. Medical, electronics, and other industries are also driving ZnO coating demand. ZnO coatings prevent COVID-19 and other germs from growing on frequently handled surfaces. ZnO coatings help maintain workplaces clean and safe.

North America dominated the global sonochemical coatings market in 2021, generating more than 40% of global revenue, according to a report. The rise in non-residential development projects like hospitals, schools, and universities is expected to drive the North American market in the future years. The U.S. Affordable Care Act has spurred the construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities. Construction will increase with population growth, driving the sonochemical coatings industry. The market for sonochemical coatings in North America is expected to expand slowly due to the decline in cross-border trade following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Asia Pacific is expected to follow North America in revenue growth during the forecast period. Healthcare, construction, and electronics are driving the Asia Pacific market. The region’s market is expected to grow due to China, Japan, and India’s strong package manufacturing base and rising e-commerce and electronic sales. Food processing and healthcare businesses should benefit from Foreign Direct Investments and Make in India. This will likely enhance regional antibacterial coating use.

Sonochemical coatings are dominated by a few medium-sized vendors worldwide. The bulk of sonochemical coating businesses are investing considerably in extensive research and development. Market leaders often expand their product lines and merge. Sono-Tek, Ultrasonic Systems, Inc., MTI, Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd., Sonaer, Inc., Noanix, Nadetech Innovations, and Optosense are among the prominent firms in this area. Market Trends in Sonochemical Coatings Sono-Tek, a renowned designer and developer of sonochemical coating systems, unveiled FlexiCoat EMI in January 2020 to conformally spray electromagnetic interference shielding material onto semiconductor packages. Sono-Tek, a prominent sonochemical coating system producer, created FlexiCoat EMI.

