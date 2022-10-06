The global fragrance packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Due to the benefits of perfume packs, demand has increased in several industries, including benzyl alcohol, ethanol, and camphor manufacture. Manufacturers are raising production to fulfil market demands and enhance sales. Millennials’ appreciation for many cultures and flexibility to changing lifestyles are driving global perfume use. This should boost the market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are also using recyclable polymers and new practises to develop eco-friendly products.

Rising demand for innovative and eco-friendly packaging designs will boost the cosmetics and perfume packaging industry. Beauty and cosmetics companies have spent a lot of time, money, and resources developing unique packaging to convey their products’ quality, luxury, and worth. Rising per capita earnings, improved living standards, and increased environmental consciousness are expected to fuel exponential growth in Asia-Pacific over the next several years. India, China, and Malaysia lead APAC markets.

Browse for report at: https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/fragrance-packaging-market

Fragrances are sometimes packed in flashy boxes to promote the brand. High-quality packaging materials used for luxury perfumes boost the bottle’s appearance and texture. Attractive packaging enhances a product’s aesthetic appeal and helps companies stand out from the competition. Customers will pay more for perfumed and trendy bottles due to their premium appearance and scent. Perfume sets include bottles, pocket spray bottles, and vials.

Bottles give consumers with product information and improve brand value through aesthetically pleasant designs and visuals. The perfume set will usually include bottles of all sizes and shapes, but most will be small, single-fragrance bottles. Demand for portable, easy-to-use perfume packaging will fuel perfume pack sales.To increase the number of perfume users, many scents now contain less aroma or essential oil. Examples include eau fraiche and eau de cologne. This leads to more perfume use, which increases demand for perfume packaging over the forecast period.

E-commerce also drives the sector. E-commerce promotes domestic and international perfume companies by selling their products online. This allows clients to taste perfumes from worldwide brands, which they couldn’t do in stores or malls. Increased per capita income and consumer tendency to spend money on high-end grooming goods boost demand for cosmetics, which drives the perfume packaging market.

Increasing product imitations may hinder the market’s growth. Fake scents come in containers that appear like the real thing but are low-quality duplicates. This reduces the value of packaging and makes it harder for customers to spot fakes. Because of the low price, some buyers are content to buy these goods, which limits market growth.

Bottles and cans will expand faster than tubes, roll-ons, and sticks throughout the forecast period. In 2021, bottles dominated the market. Perfumes and scents appear more sophisticated in bottles than cans. Manufacturers are designing bottles with different sizes and shapes to stimulate consumer interest. High-quality perfume bottle designs drive the category. Airtight bottles mean less aroma evaporation than roll-ons and cans. Glass bottles are the archetypal perfume container since deodorants and tubes can be packaged in metal or bottles.

Glass segment likely to hold over 70% of revenue by forecast end (2030). This market category is growing rapidly because to its nonporous and impermeable properties, which make it perfume-resistant. Because of this, most perfume producers utilise it for packaging. Most buyers prefer perfumes in glass bottles because they last longer. Glass bottles are used to package custom-made fragrances.It also protects oxygen-sensitive items well. High strength and shatter resistance make glass the most frequent material. Glass helps things look and feel more costly and boosts shelf value. During the predicted period, the metal sector is also expected to grow. This material is used to make aerosol and non-aerosol cans, which are in high demand.

Due to high demand, Europe leads the deodorant and perfume markets. Rising cosmetics and perfumery sales in Spain should boost scent packaging sales. The Spain perfume pack market is expected to grow 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. Perfume accounts for 33% of the market for personal care goods, including makeup, hair care, and skin care, according to Stanpa. Spain is the second-largest perfume supplier after France. Average person uses 28 perfumes and cosmetics each year. Spain is expected to become a prosperous pocket based on these factors. During the forecast, the German perfume pack market may expand. Germany is one of Europe’s largest cosmetic, toiletry, perfume, and detergent markets, according to the IKW. France, the UK, and Italy follow. Due to the foregoing criteria, Germany will dominate the European market.

Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR over the predicted period. This is due to global urbanisation, industrialization, and product innovation. E-commerce and packaging will grow in this region, creating significant market expansion potential. Changes in consumer lifestyles and income are other indirect market development drivers. Due to their economic changes, India and China will become the region’s biggest contributors. China and Japan fuel the region’s economy. Japan dominates the luxury goods sector, including perfume. Strong currency rates and an increase in disposable income have produced a potential market in the county, contributing to regional market growth.

Gerresheimer AG, Swallowfield, Saverglasssas, ALBEA, IntraPac International, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Quadpack, Alción, CCL Container, Coverpla, Exal Corporation, General Converting Inc., Premi Beauty Industries, Continental Bottle Ltd., FMI, SGB Packaging Group, AptarGroup, Inc., Brimar Packaging USA, and Cosmopak are major market players. Due to their large manufacturing capacity, global revenue bases, access to raw materials (mineral reserves), and global distribution networks, these firms had a large portion of the global fragrance packaging industry. Implementing various market tactics, including as increasing production capacity, investing in R&D, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and product launches, would help these firms improve their market position. In May 2022, Gerresheimer AG said it would build a new, state-of-the-art factory in India to produce glass and plastic storage containers. Manufacturers also use new methods to attract clients. DuPont Packaging & Industrial Polymers offered an innovative and fascinating game called “Design Your Perfume Bottle” This game allowed users to customise bottle shapes, opacities, ornamental effects, and colour schemes. Due to local and regional opponents, the worldwide perfume pack business is quite competitive.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com/