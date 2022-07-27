Anti-static agents’ market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Anti-static compounds have a high ionic concentration while still having a low toxicity level, which allows them to assist avoid static charges. These chemicals lessen a polymer’s capacity for attraction, as well as its cohesiveness and adhesiveness. Plastics are currently taking the place of metals in electronic components as a result of their greater flexibility, high-cost effectiveness, and lightweight. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for anti-static chemicals. Anti-static compounds are used in electronic components to help avoid sparks and to protect such components from the effects of electrostatic dissipation.

The expansion of the global market for antistatic agents is being fuelled by the rising demand in the electronic components and packaging industries. The availability of a variety of diverse alternatives for antistatic agents, in conjunction with the erratic price of raw materials, has the potential to impede the expansion of the industry. The businesses that operate in the global market for anti-static agents are placing a greater emphasis on the development of new products, with the goal of capitalizing market’s growth during the forecast period.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) guidelines and regulations restricting the use of antistatic chemicals in food and beverage packaging are expected to restrain the market’s growth. These guidelines cover antistatic agents. These laws restrict using antistatic chemicals in food-contact packaging films. Despite being updated regularly, these laws and restrictions continue to hinder the antistatic chemical business.

The report’s polymer type segmentation includes polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. In 2021, polypropylene was the most dominant segment. It’s used in the automotive, packaging, textile, and electrical industries. Polypropylene’s structural properties and performance are expected to expand its utilization during the projection period. Polypropylene’s increased demand will increase the need for anti-static chemicals. High-density polyethylene (HDPE)’s emergence as the third largest polymer type has also impacted market growth. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) demand is expected to rise in the automotive, consumer electronics, and rigid packaging sectors during the forecast period. PVC market demand for anti-static goods is also predicted to rise. As packaging and construction use more PVC, anti-static chemicals will be in higher demand.

2021 antistatic agent revenue was dominated by liquid antistatic agents. Liquid antistatic agents tend to travel over surfaces more than other types. These chemicals are most often used for spraying and coloring. Liquid antistatic compounds improve textile weaving by creating non-sticky surfaces and antistatic characteristics. These transparent or translucent ionic liquids do not affect the end product’s optical quality.

Antistatic agents are used in packaging, electronics, automobiles, and textiles. Packaging’s need for polymers and resins dominated the market in 2021. Antistatic agents are significant functional agents in the manufacturing of plastic resins. Antistatic agent manufacturers must effectively manage wastes and disposables from the packaging and electronics industries. The report considers Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Glycerol Monostearate, and Diethanolamides under the product type segmentation. Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are used to reduce or minimize static charge buildup on packing films and sheets.

APAC remained the global leader for antistatic agents in 2021. Europe and North America follow APAC. China is a major consumer of antistatic chemicals in Asia-Pacific. Rising investments in the packaging industry and booming electronics, automotive, and textiles industries are driving demand for antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific. The growth potential of the European plastics market is limited by strict government regulations and trade policies. Increasing the use of these components in the recycled plastic industry will allow Europe’s market to grow steadily.

The worldwide anti-static agent market is fragmented due to many multinational and local companies. BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, 3M, Safic-Alcan Deutschland GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., and Akzonobel are major antistatic agent competitors. Businesses invest heavily in R&D to create innovative, eco-friendly products.

