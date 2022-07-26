It is anticipated that the global market for adhesive films will reach over US$ 97 billion by the year 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast year 2022 to 2030. In the year 2020, the global market for adhesive films had a value of US$ 60 billion. The expansion of the adhesive film market is being fuelled by the adoption of bond papers combined with plastics in the frozen food industry for the purpose of printing information. Additionally, as a direct result of the expansion of the automobile industry, there has been a meteoric growth in the need for adhesive films. The persistent efforts of automobile makers to produce lightweight automobiles in order to maximise fuel efficiency have centred on adhesive films as the primary target. In addition, the expansion of the e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and consumer durables industries, as well as increases in product efficiency, customer service, advanced technology, disposable incomes, and increases in the standard of living are all factors that are positively anticipated to propel the expansion of the global adhesive films market.

The global market for film adhesives is anticipated to experience slow growth due to factors including high storage and transportation costs as well as processing procedures that demand significant time. The expansion of the adhesive film market is being driven by a number of different factors, including severe government standards to reduce carbon emissions by reducing vehicle weight and the desire for fuel-efficient automobiles. In addition, the expansion of the electrical and electronic, automotive and transportation, packaging, and medical industries all contribute to the expansion of the market for adhesive film. In addition, the widespread application of adhesive films in the automobile industry, particularly in the production of reinforcing plates, door hinge washers, and bracket attachments, is one more aspect that contributes to the expansion of the market.

Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation, Consumers, and Other Applications are market segments. Electrical and electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The electrical and electronics industries employ sticky films for holding down insulation wrap, warning labels, and information labels. Sticky film-based tapes are also used to make mobile phones and cameras, to mention a few. Demand for sticky tapes, labels, and graphic films in electrical and electronic applications is driving the adhesive films market. Automotive and transportation dominated film adhesives sales in 2021. This market income is tied to the expansion of the automotive sector in APAC, which has increased auto production.

Film adhesives are solvent-cast adhesives that may provide thin, flexible bonding. Aerospace, electrical & electronics, automotive, and transportation employ these films as a fastener and adhesive substitutes. Epoxy held the greatest sales share in 2021 and is predicted to have the quickest growth from 2022 to 2030. Epoxies are high-performance adhesives with great strength, temperature, and fatigue resistance.

Heat, chemicals, light, or pressure can activate film adhesives. Water-based was the market’s top revenue generator in 2021. Water-based adhesive films are better for money and bonding than solvent-based films. Water-based adhesive films are better. They don’t smell and can be used with many substrates. Low VOCs are another plus. Pressure-sensitive adhesives is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The fact that products can be wrapped quickly without heat is a factor. They’re less obtrusive than tape and safer than glue sticks in an accident, therefore its application is widening across industries.

BOPP, PVC, PE, PA, and other materials in the research held the largest market share in 2021. BOPP is eco-friendly and long-lasting. Silicone, rubber, and acrylic are glues. Silicone is expected to predominate in the period under consideration due to the non-recyclability of acrylic and the emissions from rubber disposal. Tapes, labels, and graphic films use this product. Tapes convey the banner.

Asia-Pacific has low entry barriers, which helps multinational players. Due to strict rules, Europe and MEA should have high development. APAC will have the greatest film adhesives CAGR during the projection period. Film adhesives are preferred in high-end aircraft applications. Due to low production costs in Asia-Pacific, manufacturing facilities are moving there. These reasons should drive the APAC film adhesives market.

Four companies dominate more than 30% of the market in terms of global revenue. In the forecast period, it is anticipated that the top players will wage a price war. Both organic and inorganic growth options are being tested. H.B. Fuller (US), Henkel (DE), Arkema (FR), 3M (US), and Cytec Solvay Group are significant film adhesives manufacturers (Belgium). Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, EVERLAM, ChangChun Group, Kingboard Chemical Holdings, Huakai Plastic, Zhejiang Decent Plastic, Rehone Plastic, Tanshan Jichang New Material, Wuhan Honghui New Material, Weifang Liyang New Material and others are other major players in this market.

