Global Cloud Storage Market to Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 26% During the Forecast Period 2021-2029

The global cloud storage market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 26% during the forecast period (2021-2029). The market is majorly driven with the increasing use of social media for business purpose and high growth in e-commerce activities across the globe. The e-commerce trend has enhanced the data flow over the internet and thus cloud storage offers various enterprise solutions that support in managing this data.

Healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for cloud storage solutions owing to high burden to lower the cost of healthcare services and thus, the major companies in the region are working to provide cost-effective and efficient cloud storage solution which will be helpful for end-users to decline cost and resources. Developments in healthcare include cloud-based medical imaging & information management solution that enable healthcare professionals to derive a mutual interpretation of patient images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans. This significantly reduces long-term technology costs and speeds up patient care management.

Access to efficient broadband network is one of the most basic needs for the development of cloud computing. Significant improvement in broadband services across geographies has generated a scope for the growth of cloud computing services. On the contrary, Internet admittance in the United States is mainly distributed by the private sector and is accessible in a variation of procedures, by utilizing a wide variety of technologies, at an extensive range of speeds and costs.

The global cloud storage market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size, vertical and solution. The cloud deployment models vary on the basis of the cloud architecture provided by a company to individual clients. The public cloud is a multi-tenant architecture, which provides cloud services to a large group of users over shared resources. The global public cloud storage market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Similarly based on private cloud the market of cloud storage is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Globally, North America is the global leader in cloud storage market. The North American cloud storage market is estimated to growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2029. High presence of major companies such as Google Inc., IBM, and Microsoft etc. in the region is influencing the market demand in the region. The Asia Pacific cloud storage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 23.4% during 2021-2029 and therefore, remains to be the fastest-growing market. Another reason for the cloud storage growth in Asia Pacific is the growing internet user and use of software solutions in business activities. UK is driven by increasing adoption of cloud computing, increasing number of internet users, and increasing demand for data storage amongst industries. UK’s IT industry today comprise of SME software and service companies (

Major market players of cloud storage are present with a great diversity of providers and higher adoption rates. The excellent start-up culture and encouragement by the local governments to take an investment risk drives the innovations. Global cloud storage market is exceedingly consolidated, though there are huge number of companies globally, largest market share is held by 5 to 6 companies. Globally, around more than 200+ small and big players are operating in these markets. Furthermore, these companies are competitive in nature. They all are actively trying to cater new clients, with their rapid changing needs. Some major companies involved in cloud storage are; IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Columbus Business Solution, NTT Communication, SunGard Availability Service, Amazon and many others. All these companies contribute to a significant share of the total market revenue.

Cloud Storage Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Deployment (2019-2029; Us$ Mn) By Organization Size (2019-2029; Us$ Mn) By Vertical (2019-2029; Us$ Mn) By Solution (2019-2029; Us$ Mn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Covid-19 Impact Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

