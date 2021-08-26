Global Fintech Blockchain Market to Exponentially Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 74.8 % During the Forecast Period 2021-2029

Global fintech blockchain market is estimated to grow at an exponential CAGR of 74.8% during forecast period (2021-2029). Global fintech blockchain market is primarily driven by rising cryptocurrency market cap and ICO and faster transaction requirement in financial sector. Blockchain technology is capable of developing and building a secure value transfer system that streamlines business process across financial industries. Furthermore, blockchain based solutions that majorly includes cryptographic protection helps the bank to keep information secure while providing the capabilities to share a constantly updated record with different parties.

Large enterprises segment accounts the largest share in Fintech Blockchain market and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 74.6% during the forecast period. Large enterprises segment is primarily driven by growing adoption of blockchain based solutions and services to simplify their workflow and deliver enhanced security features. Small and medium sized enterprises market is projected to grow at highest pace in organizational size segment with a CAGR of 75.1% during the forecast period. Small and medium sized enterprises market is primarily driven by rising adoption of distributed ledger technology such as blockchain for faster transaction and enhanced security. Banking segment in Fintech Blockchain market is projected to grow at CAGR of 75.2% during the forecast period. Growth in banking and financial industry and adoption of propensity of advanced technology to increase efficiency of transactions and process is expected to promote the adoption of blockchain in the industry.

Geographically, global fintech blockchain market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). North America leads the global fintech blockchain market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of 38.98% in 2020. U.S. accounts the largest share in Fintech Blockchain market and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 74.1% during the forecast period. The U.S. fintech blockchain market is primarily driven by extending government support and presence of leading companies. Fintech blockchain market in North America is primarily driven extending government support and presence of leading companies. India Fintech Blockchain market is projected to grow at highest pace with a CAGR of 76.4% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of blockchain technology in financial sector and government support to promote the technology in the country.

There are various startups across the globe that are dealing in fintech blockchain. Further, these companies are involved in exploring the potentials of blockchain technology across financial sector. Hence, observing a high number of startups over the years (2022-2029), the estimations of startups to increase over the forecast period are very high. Pertaining to such advantages and the inclination of financial companies towards the adoption of blockchain technologies, Acute Market Reports Analysis estimates that there would be high number of fintech blockchain startups till 2024. As per Acute Market Reports analysis, U.S. is expected to witnesses highest number of startups engaged in fintech blockchain. Thus, this has been one of factors considered while allocating the revenues across the geographies. Also, the pattern of increasing startups has been considered while deciding growth rates across geographies.

Collaboration, Joint Venture & Partnership is the primary strategy adopted by companies in global fintech blockchain market. Collaboration, Joint Venture & Partnership enable the companies to leverage on technologies and cost thereby enhancing competence and product portfolio. Key companies in this market include IBM Corporation, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, Coinbase, Accenture, BITFURY, AlphaPoint, Amazon Web Services Inc, Earthport, Ripple Lab Inc., Symbiont.io, Inc., Tradle, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Auxesis group, BTL Group, ORACLE Corporation, Circle Internet Financial Limited and others.

FinTech Blockchain Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By By Provider (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Application (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Organization Size (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Vertical (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

*Detailed segments are available on the report page

