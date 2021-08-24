Global Interactive Kiosk Market to Grow at an Estimated CAGR of 9.2% By 2029

In 2007 Imperial Multimedia launched a statewide interactive kiosk program that covered 31 of Virginia’s State Parks and provided printable maps, video tours of trails, waypoints, and emergency information. Since 2007, the interactive kiosks have evolved significantly as the modern interactive kiosks are integrating the high-tech communications with the classic wending machines along with the integration of complex robotic and electro- mechanical components to improve the workflow efficiency. Interactive kiosks have found varied applications such as e-ticketing, information and way finding, self-checkout lanes, and vending. Further, the interactive kiosks have received a wide adoption in retail and banking & financial landscape that has provided a major stimulus to the growth of global interactive kiosks market. With the integration of knowledge navigator and intelligent personal assistant technology and growing digital signage capabilities of the interactive kiosks, the global interactive kiosks market is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period.

Global interactive kiosk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2021-2029). The major driver for the growth of global interactive kiosk market are demand for convenience & user-friendly shopping environment. Interactive kiosk allows retailers to offer immense satisfaction to the consumers through providing them improved experience regarding the purchase decisions made by the customers.

Vending Machine is expected to lead the type of interactive kiosks market in the global interactive kiosk by capturing largest market share of over 41% in 2020 with an estimated CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for convenience and user-friendly shopping environment is expected to be a primary driver accelerating growth of vending kiosk market.

Retail segment is expected to lead the vertical segment in the global interactive kiosk by capturing largest market share of over 28.9% in 2020. Retail market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The IKs in retail vertical has several key applications such as product information, deli-counter ordering, and self-checkout kiosks for checking out the new products available at the supermarkets or retail stores.

Banking and financial services interactive kiosk is expected to rise at a highest CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period. The banks and financial institutions view interactive kiosks (IKs) as the unit similar to an automatic teller machine (ATM) as ATMs offer cash vending services to customers. A large number of people are opting for the online banking services with the IKs having bridged the fundamental digital divide across the banking sector by offering convenient, safe, and secure branch banking services to everyone.

Geographically, the global interactive kiosk market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (ROW). North America leads the global interactive kiosk market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of 34.21% in 2020. North America interactive kiosk market is primarily driven by increased demand for advanced retail services among the customers coupled with increasing need to reduce time, at the same time increasing in accuracy and quality of the services. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Positive economic outlook has driven government and public bodies across Asia Pacific to implement investment friendly policies attributing to the growth of end user vertical of the interactive kiosks positively influencing the growth of interactive kiosk market in Asia pacific.

Interactive Kiosks Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2019-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Offering (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Type (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Vertical (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Bn) Covid-19 Impact (2020-2021; US$ Bn)

