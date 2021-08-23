Global Laser Diode Market Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2%

The global laser diode market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of laser diode in healthcare treatment, especially dental treatment and rising communication industry worldwide. Moreover, intensive research is going for new applications of lasers, which in turn will increase the revenue of the total market in the coming years. Further ongoing industrialization and automation of process requires lasers in different formats i.e. cutting lasers to monitoring and sensing lasers for better accuracy which is additionally boosting the growth in the market.

This reports segments laser diode on the basis of its two major types as; injection laser diode (ILD) and optically pumped semiconductor lasers (OPSL). Both the type of laser diode comprises the whole market and the estimation based upon types do not include any upcoming technology. Lasers are always deployed in two modes one is; continuous wave mode and other is pulsed more. Continuous mode is usually required in healthcare applications and pulse more is required for data communication (Telecom industry). So to conclude all of the applications of diode lasers this report includes both of the deployment mode and the split estimation of each of the forecast years.

In terms of segmentation lasers diodes market has high growth in production of optically pumped semiconductor lasers, application in medical industry and its working in pulsed mode. Due to innovation of pulse mode data transfer the telecommunication industry and its sectors are likely to experience rapid growth worldwide during the forecast period due to rising capital expenditure and improved network quality. Moreover, upcoming technologies will help improve the performance of existing fixed and mobile infrastructure. Semiconductor laser diodes are widely used in this sector and will gain high traction during the forecast period.

Apart from all the other application, lasers are witnessing high adoption rate in medical industry i.e. achieving widespread clinical use lasers have seemingly invaded every imaginable healthcare setting, including dentistry. Some of the major healthcare applications which include lasers are; smoothing skin, correcting vision, treating cancer, diagnosing bone disease, activating medications, making precise incisions etc. Owing to these wide application lasers diode in healthcare is anticipated to lead to a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021 to 2029. The laser diode market in the military application segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Laser diodes as a light source are compact devices with modular designs owing to high reliability and brightness, they are ideal for military use.

North America holds the largest market share for the year 2020. NA has some of the top companies which works in laser diode technology such as; Olcaro, Finisar, FISO, and OnePhotonics and so on. North America is highly fragmented with presence of large number of small telecom laser companies with wide variety of applications, credible quality products and economic recovery in sight owing to which North America laser diode market is set for a positive forecast and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 10.6% for the year 2021 to 2029. Other than major regions i.e. NA and Asia Pacific, remaining part of world such as middle east and Latin America are also anticipated to have a higher growth. The major reasons behind this anticipated growth is increasing telecom network in the region which is utilizing optical cable and pulsed laser communication.

The global Laser diode market is highly fragmented, it has huge number of domestic small venders to global giant players such as Coherent and Finisar, other than these the market has companies such as Lumentum and Avago technologies which are actively contributing and generating their revenues. These companies are trying to adopt new technologies and increase their global presence.

Laser Diode Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2019-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Mode of Operation (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Wavelength (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Application Sector (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Bn) Covid-19 Impact (2020-2021; US$ Bn)

*Detailed segments are available on the report page

