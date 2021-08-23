Global Internet of things Integration Market to Grow at a CAGR of 34.5%

Global Internet of things Integration market is estimated to be rising at a CAGR of 34.5 % during forecast period (2021-2029). The increased adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and remote workplace management is expected to positively influence the growth of global IoT integration market. Increasing adoption of BYOD culture has added values to organizations as it allows the employees to access emails, business data and databases on their personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, and others which can helped companies to cut hardware and service costs. Moreover, IoT technology has enabled the employees to connect their personal devices with the company enterprise network.

The global Internet of things Integration market has been segmented on the basis of service, end user, Organization size. The end user segment is further segmented into energy and utilities, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart building and home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart transportation, logistics & telematics. The Smart building and home automation is the dominating segment with a revenue share of 21.31% in the year 2020. The rising adoption of sensors and smart meters is increasing the demand for IOT integration which is one of key factor that is increasing the adoption of IOT integration services and technology in the smart buildings and home automation. As per the Royal academy of engineering U.K estimated that by 2021, there would be more than 50 billion networked appliances and sensors globally. Moreover, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation segment is growing with a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of industrial 4.0 by the companies in order to transform their manufacturing units to make it more digitally advanced and across the world is driving the industrial automation and manufacturing market

Smart building and home automation in the end user segment leads the global IoT integration market by capturing largest market share of approximately 21.3% in terms of revenue in 2020. Smart building and home automation market is expected to grow at CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period. IoT devices are deployed in both commercial and residential buildings to make energy and resource allocation more efficient with enhanced security. According to Global Smart Cities Primer report published by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) smart city technology and management investment reached more than $1.6 trillion in 2020 globally which further expected to rise to $3.48 trillion by 2026 globally.

Industrial manufacturing and automation in the end user is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 35.2% in forecast period. The entire manufacturing industry is undergoing a radical change. Adoption of new advanced technologies that include IoT and robotics, efficiency within supply chain network, operational efficiency, and costs are the factors driving the changes.

Geographically, the global Internet of things Integration market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is dominating region in the global Internet of things Integration market with a revenue share of 38.98 % in 2020. The early acceptance of trending technologies such as big data, IoT, mobility and DevOps has fueled the growth of the IoT integration market in North America. Moreover, Asia pacific is growing with a fastest CAGR of around 35.5% during the forecast period. Positive economic outlook has driven government and public bodies across Asia Pacific to implement investment friendly policies.

Partnership and collaboration is the primary strategy adopted by the companies in the IoT Integration market. Strategic partnership allows the companies to leverage resources and economic advantage for mutual growth. Product launch is the secondary strategy adopted by the companies in the IoT Integration market. New and advanced products and services help to improve company market visibility while competing effectively with the key competitors already present in the market. Top companies in this market include Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, TCS and Capgemini.

IoT Integration Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2019-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Service (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Organization Size (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By End user Application (2019-2029; US$ Bn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Bn) Covid-19 Impact (2020-2021; US$ Bn)

*Detailed segments are available on the report page

