Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market To Grow at exponential growth rate of 7.5% by 2029: Infertility Prevalence And Demand For Hormonal Drugs To Influence The Market Trends

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market (Treatments: Female Infertility, Oligospermia, Cryptorchidism & Others; Technology: Natural Source Extraction & Recombinant DNA Technology): Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2029,” the human chorionic gonadotropin market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

Infertility treatment in both males and females is the major treatment area where HCG is commonly administered. Growing incidence of infertility in women, contributed by increased maternity age, lifestyle effects and others, hormonaldys functions in men and growing incidence of oligospermia are the key factors that have supported the demand for HCG drugs in the market. The demand for HCG is steady in developed markets of Europe and North America. On the other hand, growing awareness in general population and development of healthcare infrastructure are supporting the growth in demand for HCG drugs in emerging markets.

HCG supports the normal development of egg in the ovary and stimulates egg release during ovulation. It is also used for infertility treatment in women and to augment sperm count in men. Young boys with undescended testicles are also administered HCG treatment. Hugh prevalence of both male and female infertility issues, expanding incidence of low sperm count and sperm density in men are is the key factor driving the HCG drugs market. A majority of the products currently available in the market are natural source, i.e. urine-derived HCG. However, in view of batch to batch inconsistency in product purity and requirement of large amount of urine has resulted in the emergence of recombinant production technology.

North America is expected to be the largest and most potential regional market for human chorionic gonadotropin. North America constitutes regional markets of U.S.and Canada, the rising incidence of infertility cases, lifestyle effects and others, hormonal dysfunctions in men and women are the major driver for the growth of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most potential regional market for human chorionic gonadotropin market by 2029. Over the next six years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be centred in Japan, South Korea, China, and India. The key players in human chorionic gonadotropin market are EMD Serono, Inc., Ferring B.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company and Fresenius KabiUSA, LLC.

