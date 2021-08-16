Mobile And Wireless Backhaul Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14%

The global mobile and wireless backhaul market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The rising demand of connected devices is expected to inject huge growth in the global mobile and wireless backhaul market. Moreover, according to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers the number of connected device is expected to be around 50 billion by the year 2020. The rising demand of connected devices (like smart phone) is due to having various end user applications such as smart homes, automotive industry and other industrial application.

Information technology and telecommunication companies across the world are adopting mobile & wireless backhaul technologies, in order to upgrade their network service and increase cell site capacity. According to Cisco Virtual Network Index Study, global mobile traffic grew at an average 47% per annum till 2020. Increasing mobile data would add pressure to telecom and other network operators to increase their existing capacity in order to provide latency & jitter free services to subscribers. The rising mobile data traffic is supplemented by increasing demand for smartphones and various connected devices.

The global mobile and wireless backhaul market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and services. The equipment segment is further segmented into microwave equipment, millimeter wave equipment, sub-6 ghz equipment, test and measurement equipment. The microwave equipment is the dominating segment in terms of revenues in the year 2020, as it allows cost-efficient as well as fast roll-out of mobile broadband. However, owing to the continuous innovations and availability of additional spectrum, microwave now possess the capability to provide over 1Gbps per site and also has the potential to provide 10 Gbps or beyond. Rising adoption of Ethernet globally is again a major reason for the high revenue generation by microwave equipment market. With respect to services Network services market is anticipated to grow at CAGR 14.4% for forecasted period 2021 to 2029. Network service is the major revenue generator for the service segment and holds more than half of the global market in the service segment. This is majorly due to the rising broadband usage. There is immense rise in the usage (an average 47% increase till 2020 according to CISCO Virtual Network Index studies of mobile data traffic), voice data is already considered as need of large population across the globe.

North America dominates the mobile and wireless backhaul market holding the largest market share of 40.5% in 2020. Growing strategic moves of such companies is increasing the growth in the global mobile and wireless backhaul market, innovation in technology and mergers and acquisition are increasing the market share of the key players. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with highest CAGR (14.6%) in the forecast period, followed by ROW and Europe. The high growth in Asia Pacific countries is driven by the increasing demand of smart phones within the region.

The global mobile and wireless backhaul market is highly fragmented, as it has huge number of small domestic vendors to global giant players such as Ericsson, Huawei technologies, Nokia Networks (Alcatel lucent), NEC global and Cisco Systems Inc.; apart from companies such Fujitsu and ZTE corporation which are actively contributing and generating significant revenues. These companies are trying to adopt new technologies to increase their global presence. Acquisitions remain as one of the key strategies that enable innovations and expansion across the globe.

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is segmented into:

