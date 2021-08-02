Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market is Progressing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021-2029: Geriatric Population and Significant Incidence of Disabilities to Allow Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies: Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2029,” the disabled and elderly assistive technologies market progressing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021-2029.

Browse the full report Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2021-2029 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/disabled-and-elderly-assistive-technologies-market

Market Insights

Assistive technologies are designed to provide additional accessibility to individuals with physical or cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities. The disabled & elderly assistive technologies market comprises various products such as mobility assistance, assistive furniture, bathroom safety, and assistive products, communication aids, incontinence, and ostomy products, activity monitors, and location monitors. The end users of disabled & elderly assistive technologies are home care, hospitals and nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Geographical segmentation of global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa further segmented into key countries with the highest potential in disabled & elderly assistive technologies market.

The major factors driving disabled & elderly assistive technologiesmarket are the high disposable income of baby boomers, rising demand for disabled and elderly assistive technologies, the high adoption rate of novel technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies. On the other hand, the expansion of the market may be inhibited in the coming years due to rising product prices. Although more developed countries have the oldest population profiles, the vast majority of older people—and the most rapidly aging populations—are in less developed countries. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of older people in less developed countries is projected to increase more than 250%, compared with a 71% increase in developed countries. Market experts suggest this remarkable phenomenon is being driven by decline in fertility and improvements in longevity. With fewer children entering the population and people living longer, older people are making up an increasing share of the total population.

Among the product types, the communication aids segment was observed as the largest segment and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period 2021-2029. The key factors assisting the growth of communication aids product segment are high prevalence of hearing loss, rising aging population and technological advancements. High potential growths in emerging nations have opened an array of opportunities for the market.

The key players in the disabled & elderly assistive technologies market are :

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

GN ReSound Group

Freedom Scientific, Inc.

Permobil AB

Invacare Corporation

Drive Medical

Sunrise Medical

Sonova Holding AG

Philips Lifeline

Ai Squared

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Siemens

Demant A/S

