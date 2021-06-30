Life Science Microscopy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% From 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Life science microscopy devices market” – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” Life science microscopy is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10 % from 2021 to 2029.

Early discovery of genes involved in human development by Edward Lewis, Christine Nusslein, and Eric Wieschaus in 1995 is a clear demonstration of the importance of microscopes in the life sciences. Microscopes have continued to improve since they were first invented and used by early scientists.

The microscopy market is growing due to larger demand and expected to face lucrative growth in the future owing to innovative product development and the introduction of advanced technologies in microscopy. The life science microscopy market is facing significant growth on account of the growing research industry all over the world. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as acute infections, requires microscopic intervention as diagnostic procedure which in turn drives the microscopic market to grow significantly. The expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions of the world and government initiatives for healthcare industry contributes growth to the life science microscopy devices market. However, the financial constraints and lack of proper training of health personnel in developing areas may restrain the growth of life science microscopy devices market.

Microscopes have contributed significantly in the fields of cell biology and histology where great discoveries have been made over the years. The discovery of blood cells in the human body paved the way for advanced studies in cell biology. North America dominates the market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing research in infectious diseases, social awareness of disease and rise in health care are the key market drivers. The pandemic played a vital role in boosting the sales of life sciences microscopy devices in testing labs, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors across the globe.

Key players in this market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, PicoQuant, Keyence Corporation, JEOL Ltd, Bruker, Leica Microsystems.

Key Market Movements:

Research in modern technology of microscope & its application is key growth factors.

The key applications areas include are Research Centre & Testing labs.

Emerging cell biology has an uptrend in the current market.

The pandemic has a positive impact as a cause of the increase in sales and revenue.

North America dominated with respect to market revenues in 2020.

Life Science Microscopy Devices Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Application Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) End-User Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Region Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Covid-19 Impact (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

*Detailed segments are available on the report page

