Increased Grooming Awareness to Lead Global Hair Brush Market with a CAGR of 8.5%

The hair brush market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% for the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributable to increased awareness about personal care and grooming. A hairbrush is a brush with rigid or soft spokes used to smooth, style, and detangling human hair or to groom the fur of an animal. Regular hair brushing is beneficial as it increases blood flow to the scalp, which promotes the passage of oxygen and nutrients to the root, stem, and bulb of the hair. The market has been divided into segments based on hairbrush type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. Hair brushes have also grown in popularity for use on animals, with groomers and pet owners employing specialized brushes on animals such as dogs, cats, horses, and cattle. On the basis of type, paddle brush dominated the market with a share of over 30% whereas based on application segment, personal usage of hairbrush dominated the market owing to increasing population owing to the day-to-day consumption by consumers, increasing population, and disposable income.

Grooming and styling with hairbrushes are becoming more popular. Consumer awareness of hair cleanliness, along with increased per-capita disposable income, has increased the usage of high-quality hair care products around the world. Hairbrushes are now used by both males and females due to health benefits such as efficient scalp treatment and smoothness of hair. Another element driving the market growth is the increasing number of hair spas and salons. According to Small Business Development Centre, the United States owned 77,000 beauty salons and salons 4,500 barbershops in the year 2020 generating revenue of USD 20 billion. However, the lack of product innovation is likely to hinder the global market growth. Product innovation is a challenge for hair brush manufacturers. As a result, price wars have resulted in profit-cutting. Because of low prices and low weight, the consumer prefers hairbrushes from plastics more and more. Another significant challenge impeding the market growth is the rising usage of technologically advanced hair brushes.

Based on regional segmentation, the hair brush market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the globe. Asia-Pacific led the hair brush industry. The region’s supremacy is attributable to a decrease in youth unemployment, primarily as a result of increased employment in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. According to International Labor Organization data, the Asia Pacific study revealed a 13.5 percent drop in the youth unemployment rate in 2018, a 0.1 percent decline from the previous year. Because of the increasing growth of the spa business, which has resulted in the provision of a variety of services, North America is likely to have a significant presence in the hair brush market. This region’s population has a great fashion sense, which leads to the adoption of a diversity of haircuts, which is likely to increase consumption.

Tangle Teezer, Good Hair Day, L’Oreal, Vega, Braun, Scalpmaster, Babyliss, and Crave Naturals are the major participants in the Hair Brush Market. Players have employed a range of marketing techniques to stay competitive in the worldwide injection molded plastics market, including new product releases, growth, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

Key Market Movements

Increased grooming awareness is the key factor driving the market.

Lack of product innovation has been the main restraint.

Asia Pacific is the leading market; however, North America is growing significantly.

According to Small Business Development Centre, the United States owns 77,000 beauty salons and salons 4,500 barbershops.

The key players include Tangle Teezer, Good Hair Day, L’Oréal, Vega, Braun, Scalpmaster, Babyliss, and Crave Naturals.

The key strategy of these companies includes research and development, mergers, acquisition, and product launches.

The Hair Brush Market Segmentation

