Global Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% with Increasing Diagnostic Tests

The Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The rise is mainly due to increased rate of acquired hemophilia clinical testing. Acquired Hemophilia (AH) is a rare auto-immune bleeding disorder that significantly limits the body’s ability to form a clot after a hemorrhage. It affects people who have no family history of clotting or coagulation disorders. In Acquired Hemophilia, the body creates inhibitors (antibodies) that target clotting factors, most commonly factor VIII. Clotting factors are proteins that are required for normal blood clotting. Affected individuals eventually develop disorders associated with severe bleeding into the muscles, skin, and soft tissues. Other than rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis, AH is sometimes associated with medical conditions such as cancer, tumors, and pregnancy. Physical inspection of the bleeding patterns can be used to diagnose it. In order to detect internal bleeding, the X-ray or MRI can be performed. The market has been categorized and sub-categorized on basis of Type, Treatment, Therapeutic Areas, End Users and Regional Basis.

Increasing prevalence of acquired hemophilia in neonates, increasing diagnosis rate, increasing use of prophylactic treatment, increased awareness among people, increased numbers of autoimmune diseases and beneficial reimbursement policies are the key determinants of this market. AH is found generally in the elderly population and has a 21% mortality rate if not treated. Hemophilia A is the most serious and common type of hemophilia that is acquired. The prevalence of Group A hemophilia, according to WebMD LLC, varies between 5.4 and 14.5 cases in 100,000 males per country. In addition, about 50-60% of patients suffered from severe hemophilia A, which is linked to severe bleeding. Hemophilia A presided the market share by 50 percent -60 percent and is the most severe type whereas Hemophilia B only contributes 20 percent of the market share. The AH Treatment Market faces several problems, including high treatment costs, which limit penetration in low and middle income countries, a lack of availability and accessibility to new medications, and a low rate of uptake of technologically improved treatments.

Browse Full Report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/acquired-hemophilia-treatment-market

The Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market report includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. For the year 2020, North America holds a fair share of the AH Treatment Market. The key drivers of this market in North America have been U.S. people being diagnosed at a young age, growing public awareness, better medical health facilities, and a favorable reimbursement scenario for medicines prescribed for the treatment of acquired hemophilia, which further strengthens the region’s market development. According to estimates from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), acquired hemophilia affects between 0.2 and 1 person per 1,000,000 people in the United States each year.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Biogen, Sanofi, Shire (Baxalta), CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics Inc., F. HOFFMAN LA ROCHE, Sanofi, Genentech, Inc., Novo Nordisk, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb are major companies. To gain a larger market share, major players concentrate on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

The Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit US$ Million Segmentation Type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Treatment Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Therapeutic Areas (2019-2029; US$ Mn) End-User (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Region type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact

Acute Market Reports

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008 United States

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com