Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 14 Billion By 2019

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2029” the global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market was valued at US$ 14 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is also known as chronic kidney failure or renal disease is a condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time. Key market determinant include rising geriatric populace, increment in prevalence of CKD and favorable insurance policies in developed economies. The pandemic had a significant impact on the market due to limited access to healthcare services

Chronic kidney disease is a non-communicable disease (NCD). About 850 million people across the world are diagnosed with CKD and is estimated to become the fifth most reason of death in the world by 2040. Key factors driving the CKD drugs market include increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and CKD and increasing geriatric population. More than 10% of the adults were diagnosed by CKD as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension increased the risk of CKD. About 1 in 3 adults were diagnosed for diabetes and 1 in 5 adults with hypertension. Antihypertensive medication contributed to the largest market in the year 2019. ACE inhibitors and diuretics remain as the first line treatment for CKD. Erythropoietin stimulating agents is also used significantly to deal with anemia which is the common complication among CKD affected patients.

North America was the market leader interms of market revenues for CKD drugs market in 2019 in which the U.S. had the highest contribution of market revenues. The key factors that influenced the U.S. CKD market is the increasing in obesity rate, increasing prevalence of diabetic patient. The pipeline molecule such as ABT-614 (Abbott laboratories), EOS789 (Chugai Pharmaceutical) has significant potential. Increasing funding from government agencies and healthcare organizations had a significant role in driving the market for CKD drugs. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 million people are diagnosed with CKD every year in the U.S. Europe remained the second largest market in terms of revenues for CKD drugs. High prevalence rate of CKD was the key driver in Europe. However, the highest growth rate was highest in Asia Pacific during the forecast period on 2021 to 2029. The key drivers in Asia Pacific includes rising incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, emerging healthcare set up and regulations, increased population, increasing development, per capita income and healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives and increase in awareness level among the public.

CKD market is characterized by high level of competition with many market participants operating in the market. The key market players in CKD market are AbbVie, Inc., Allergan plc. Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FibroGen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing incidence of CKD, diabetes, hypertension, geriatric population, coupled with macro factors such as reimbursement policies, increased focus on R&D, and increasing approval of CKD drugs all influenced the market positively.

There are continuous efforts towards research development to introduce novel drugs that are more effective to meet the need.

However, unfavorable insurance setup in developing economies and poor patient compliance, high price of the drugs is hindering the market growth for CKD drugs.

