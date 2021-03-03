Global Endotoxin Testing Market To Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% (2019-2029)

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Endotoxin Testing Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029” the endotoxin testing market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

Increasing demand for novel medical devices and drugs remains as a major driver for endotoxin testing systems market. Advances in technology have led to the establishment of new endotoxin testing methods, including recombinant Factor C assay and monocyte activation test. Bacterial endotoxin testing is crucial in pharmaceutical and biomedical domainsas as endotoxins can lead to symptoms of septic shock or pyrogenic response and severe cases may lead to death. Therefore, the testing methods were also equally important and demanded precision. Owing to its importance European and the U.S. pharmacopoeia imposed regulatory requirements for endotoxin testing. Though conventional LAL assay test are considered reliable currently there is an opportunity for novel biosensors enabling endotoxin sensing component. Significant opportunity is available for alternatives offering low cost and easy to use solutions apart from rapid response to endotoxin testing methods.

Advancements in products offering strong linearity and high sensitivity with reproducibility have led to higher revenues across the globe. Increasing developments withrespect to the entire healthcare industry and its infrastructure and emerging regulatory framework in developing economies such as China and India are expected to increase market revenues. However there is high cost involved in endotoxicin testing systems, apart from complexity in low endotixin recovery and stringent regulation in animal testing are expected to hamper the development in the market during the forecast period. North America gained the largest share in 2019, followed by Europe in the endotoxin testing market in 2019, and the region is expected to remain strong during the 2019-2029. U.S. remains the key geographic region for endotoxin testing, the country offers a wide range of services, including scientific and manufacturing research.

Key Market Movements:

The global endotoxin testing market is developing significantly with an expected CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 – 2029.

Advances in technological processes are the key growth factor.

Emerging technological advancement withrespect to laboratory testing has expanded the demand in Europe and Asia pacific.

The key methods included in the endotoxin testing include turbidimetric method, gel clot method and custom method development.

The key application areas include medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging manufacture and raw materials production.

It has been observed that the LAL test continues to replace RBT and is recommended by pharmaceutical companies and international organizations.

The impact of Covid 19 impacted the market and lowered the growth rate.

North America gained the largest share in 2019, followed by Europe in the endotoxin testing market in 2019

The key players include Accugen Labs, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Pacific BioLabs, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. Lonza, STERIS, Nelson Laboratories, LLC, Bio-Synthesis Inc, Biogenuix, Ellab A/S, GenScript Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA and others.

The key strategy of these companies include R&D investment leading to increased FDA approvals of endotoxin testing systems and kits.

