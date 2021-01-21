Increasing Motor Vehicle Production To Continue Driving The Rubber Diaphragm Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Rubber Diaphragm Market (Product Type – Dynamic and Static; End-use Industry – Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, oil & Gas, Healthcare, Water & Waste Water Management) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global Rubber Diaphragm market is estimated to reach US$ 11.42 Bn in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Rubber diaphragms can be defined as flexible seals that are capable of preventing unwanted transmission of substances between two places. These substances may be gasses, liquids or solutions. They are characteristically tough and dynamic and essential in many flow control applications. Diaphragm are counted as a versatile element across all the sealing needs; serving as reliable but flexible separating wall between two component spaces. It finds application across industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, oil & gas and water & waste water management among others.

One of the most prominent factors aiding the rubber diaphragm market growth is the fact that motor vehicle production has been on the rise in recent years. Improving standard of living coupled with rising disposable income has been important contributors towards this growth. For instance, the motor vehicle production in 2017 increased by 2.36%, which signifies an increase of 2,325,965 vehicles. This factor is expected to positively influence the demand for rubber diaphragms. Countries such as India and China has remained in the forefront in this context and its growing middle class population has contributed towards this growth. Another prominent factor boosting the demand for rubber diaphragms has been consistent rise of water and waste water management projects across the world. Factors such as stringent water conservation regulations has helped towards the expansion of these projects, thereby impacting the rubber diaphragm market growth. For instance, recently, a new wastewater treatment facility opened in Liberty, Missouri, U.S. The facility is the city’s largest infrastructure project till date and can serve 70,000 people.

In 2017, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global rubber diaphragm market and expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the production of motor vehicles in the region, a factor aiding the rubber diaphragm market growth. For instance, in 2017, China and India witnessed a growth of 3.19% and 5.83% respectively in terms of motor vehicle production. Moreover, increasing water treatment rates, improving treated water standards and growing investment in water and waste water projects is expected to propel demand for rubber diaphragms. Strong growth is expected for the markets in towns and villages where current wastewater treatment rates remain low. Therefore, considering increasing population and stricter wastewater treatment emission standards, the demand for rubber diaphragms expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include TUMEDEI Spa, RPP Corporation, DiaCom Corporation, Soham Enterprises, Trostel, Seiko Polymers, Tianjin SVKS Technology & Development Co., Ltd, Meadex, Kurwa Rubber & Valves and TechPex India Pvt. Ltd. among others.

