Willingness Of Organizations To Cut Operational Costs And Improve Profitability To Drive The Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market (Service Type – Professional Services and Training Services; End-use Industry – IT & Telecom, Banking And Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Retail and Utilities) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global Robotic Desktop Automation market was valued at US$ 611.4 Mn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The Robotic Desktop Automation market was valued at US$ 611.4 in 2017 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Robotic Desktop Automation has witnessed increased adoption across organization across the world as it greatly helps to automate rule-based processes. Moreover, the fact that Robotic Desktop Automation does not require any special infrastructure further aids its adoption across organizations. In addition, Robotic Desktop Automation facilitates fast implementation and it helps in automating multiple processes in a single project. One of the most prominent factors complimenting the Robotic Desktop Automation growth can be attributed to the fact that it enables organizations to improve operational efficiency. It improves employee productivity and reduce customer effort. Robotic Desktop Automation follows certain specific algorithms which automates the entire process of the routine tasks carried by humans. As a result of these benefits, the adoption of Robotic Desktop Automation has been on the high among the corporate and manufacturing sector.

Vulnerability to errors outside the scope of Robotic Desktop Automation is one of the biggest challenges that might hinder its market growth in the coming years. However, with technological advancements, such issues are expected to improve in the coming years. Moreover, high initial cost too might offset the demand for Robotic Desktop Automation in the coming years. Therefore, these factors in combination expected to influence market growth negatively.

North America stood as the largest Robotic Desktop Automation market in 2017. The market here is governed by the large number of organizations with a willingness to embrace technological changes in order to improve operation efficiency. In addition, the trend shall prolong with more organizations opting for such solutions in coming years. However, Asia Pacific expected to emerge as an important market during the forecast period. Fast economic growth is one of the most important factors contributing to the regional market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Robotic Desktop Automation market include Jacada, Inc., Pegasystems, Inc., Blue Prism, RoboTask, Intradiem, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Samyutam, Softomotive Ltd., UiPath and Kleptika among others.

The Global Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Service Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-use Industry (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

