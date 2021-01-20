Global Rheology Modifiers Market Projected To Reach US$ 7,296.72 Mn By 2026, At A CAGR Of 4.3% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Rheology Modifiers Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global rheology modifiers market accounted for US$ 5,039.26 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7,296.72 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global rheology modifiers market accounted for US$ 5,039.26 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 7,296.72 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026. Rheology modifiers are present in most of the products and commonly referred as viscosifiers or thickeners. These additives finds application in most of the industries including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, construction, agriculture, ceramics, oil & gas, rubber & plastics, textiles, pulp & paper, electronic, food & beverage, textile among others. Rheology modifiers comes from both organic and inorganic sources. Naturally occurring polymers are generally water soluble and comprised of amino acid or polysaccharide building blocks. Common examples of organic modifiers are cellulose, starch, egg yolk, alginate, arrowroot, agar, gelatin, carageenan, guar gum, collagen, pectin and xanthan gum. On the other hand, inorganic modifiers grouped into three general classes hydrophobically modified, ethoxylated urethane resins (HEUR’s) hydrophobically modified alkali-swellable emulsions (HASE’s) and alkali-swellable emulsions (ASE’s).

In the base year 2017, organic rheology modifiers held higher market share as compared to inorganic rheology modifiers with more than 65% of market share by value. On the flip side inorganic rheology modifiers expected to witness higher CAGR from 2018 to 2026 owing to increasing demand from end-use industries such as paints & coatings, ceramics, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and oil & gas among others.

Based on end-use industries global rheology modifiers is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, construction and others (agriculture, ceramics, oil & gas, rubber & plastics, textiles, pulp & paper, electronic, food & beverage, textile ,etc.). In 2017, paints & coatings held the largest market share with close to 35% market share in terms of both volume and value. Increasing industrialization and booming construction industry in the Asia Pacific region expected to drive the demand for rheology modifiers in upcoming years. Region expected to register highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026 as compared to other regions. Europe is another lucrative market for rheology modifiers followed to Asia Pacific owing to increasing demand from paints & coatings and adhesives & sealants end-use industries.

Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on developing innovative products, which are more cost effective and improved characteristics. Brownfield expansion is most common strategy adopted by the prominent players in the market. For instance, Borchers Americas Inc. has expanded into barrier packaging resins with the acquisition of Owensboro Specialty Polymers Inc. of Owensboro, Kentucky, United States. Borchers is known as a producer of additives for the paints and coatings industry. It makes and sells dispersants, rheology modifiers, driers, flow and levelling modifiers, and release agents.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Altana AG, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant AG, Croda International PLC, Diransa San Luis S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis plc, Evonik Industries AG, FCC Inc., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited, Hangzhou Jingyi Chemical Co., Ltd., Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc., MÜNZING Group, PPG Industries, Inc., San Nopco Limited, SNF Holding Company, The Euclid Chemical Company and The Lubrizol Corporation among others are some of the prominent players in global rheology modifiers market.

The Global Rheology Modifiers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2016–2026) (Kilo Tons, US$ Mn) By End-use Industries Segment (2016–2026) (Kilo Tons, US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

