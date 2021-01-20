Global Retinol (Vitamin A) Market Is Expected To Grow At A Steady Pace With A 4.8% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Retinol (Vitamin A) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global retinol (vitamin A) market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Retinol (vitamin A) is synthesized by the breakdown of beta-carotene. Commercial production of retinoid typically require the reduction of a pentadiene derivative followed by subsequent hydrolysis of the resulting isomer to extract pure retinol. It is usually stored in the form of ester derivatives such as retinyl palmitate and retinyl acetate due to enhanced oxidation of retinol at room temperature. The market is driven by key factors such as developing healthcare sector, higher disposable income and solid distribution network.

Natural sources such as sweet potato, carrots, eggs and other dairy products provide natural retinoid in daily dietary intake. The quantity retained by the human body is minuscule which is related to the increasing demand for synthetic retinol. Synthetic retinol is the leading and fastest growing market in the type segment on account of the enhanced pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic parameters possessed by synthetic retinol.

In the current scenario cosmetic products are ruling the application segment for retinol (vitamin A) market. Reduced serum level of retinol in patients suffering with atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris increases the popularity of retinol. It works by unclogging the skin pores and enhance the penetration of drug molecules in gel and cream formulation. Fortified food is gathering tremendous attraction on account of the flourishing food and dietary supplement industry.

North America is dominating the geographical segment for retinol (vitamin A) market. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 3.3 million American citizens are suffering with eye disorders. Rising public health awareness and flourishing dairy industry drive the retinol (vitamin A) market in North America. Rising prevalence of skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris propel the retinol (vitamin A) market in Europe. Presence of major players such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, DSM and Sigma-Aldrich etc. cater to the local requirement of retinol (vitamin A) in Europe. Asia Pacific serves as a potential market opportunity on account of increasing number of children suffering with retinol (vitamin A) deficiency. Proactive role played by government healthcare agencies by providing food fortification and supplementation to the targeted vitamin A deficient population.

The biotechnology companies manufacturing retinol (vitamin A) are Adisseo, BASF SE, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, Ion Labs, Inc., DSM, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Seidler Chemical Co, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich and Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

Browse the full report Retinol (Vitamin A) Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/retinol-vitamin-a-market

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of skin and eyesight disorders throughout the globe

• Increasing demand for food fortification and dietary supplementation process to fight vitamin A deficiency

• Easy production, excellent pharmacodynamic & pharmacokinetic profile increases the demand for synthetic retinol

The Global Retinol (Vitamin A) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com