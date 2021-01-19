Programmatic Advertising Market To Hit US$ 95.58 Bn By 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Programmatic Advertising Market (Operating Device Type – Mobile and Desktop; Advertising Media Type – Digital Display, Mobile Display, Video, Social, Search and Television; Trading Platform Type –Real Time Buying (RTB), Private Marketplace Guaranteed, Automated Guaranteed and Unreserved Fixed-rate) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global programmatic advertising market is set to expand with promising CAGR throughout the forecast period to cross US$ 90 Bn by 2026.

Market Insights

The overall programmatic advertising market is set to continue promising growth through the forecasted period, majorly due to significantly growing automation in online advertisement sector. More than half of European display advertisements are now traded programmatically. Programmatic advertising gives an organization easier access to advertising based on target audience data as well as reduces labor cost in overall trading process. In wake of functional benefits offered by programmatic algorithm to bring down customer acquisition costs, advertising agencies have concentrated their efforts on this automated advertising technology.

The overall programmatic advertising market is segmented based on operating device type, advertising media type and trading platform. By operating device type, programmatic mobile advertising is leading the market and accounting for more than 3/4th of the total market value. Growth of the segment is credited to constant revolution in mobile advertising technology. Based on geography, the programmatic advertising market dominated by North America estimated for more than 50% of the overall market value generated worldwide. Asia Pacific expected to account for the highest growth in the following years. The anticipated growth will be majorly spurred by heavy investment in programmatic mobile advertising by number of big players in the region. For instance, in 2017, approximately 75% programmatic advertising investment credited by internet giants such as Baidu, Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dedicated to programmatic mobile advertising.

Public and private marketplaces are focusing on their efficiency to collect consumer data, serve up unique value addition such as content personalization and provide affordable placement. However, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act influencing all organizations to protect the digital security of consumers while operating targeted audience data. Furthermore, market growth for programmatic advertising propelled by demand for customized content according to life events of consumers. According to a survey for digital advertisements in July 2017, 68% of targeted audience feels it is useful to get advertisements relevant to right time & right place. With such significant dynamic consumer demand, programmatic advertising market presumed to witness immense growth throughout the forecast period. In addition, hurdles of understanding options, bidding, and optimization in trading are now being handled by smart automated programmatic platforms. Unified trade automated platform offers consumers to act on real-time trading decisions. Considering significant benefits including simplicity in overall advertising process, programmatic advertising anticipated to provide traction for several smaller brands for advertising purpose.

