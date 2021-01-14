Pancreatic Fistula Treatment Market Expected To Exhibit Steady Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Pancreatic Fistula Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global pancreatic fistula treatment market was valued at US$ 1,708.6 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) is identified as one of the major medical complications and is a potentially chronic, life-threatening incident which prolongs the hospital stay and increases healthcare costs. A research study published by Mosby suggested that, after pancreaticoduodenectomy the reported rate of POPF is highly variable, ranging from 2% to more than 20%, this disparity is based on prevalence of pancreatic cancer and population density of each country or region. There are three types of pancreatic fistulas such as high output fistula, mixed fistula, and end fistula. In case of high fistula, fluid output is greater than 200 mL in 24 hours; mixed fistulas drain pancreatic fluid along with enteric contents, and in end fistula pancreatic duct disrupts in shape. Thus, usually POPF is managed with methods such as pancreatic duct ligation, pancreatic duct obliteration, pancreaticojejunostomy, and pancreaticogastrostomy. In different treatment regimens comprise control of sepsis, maintenance of fluid & electrolyte balance, somatostatin analogue, percutaneous treatment, and surgery.

In terms of treatment, the pancreatic fistula treatment is categorized into drugs and surgical devices. The drugs segment is further classified into octreotide and total parenteral nutrition (TPN). The surgical devices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to comparatively higher adoption of medical devices to diagnose and treat pancreatic fistula. Increasing launches of generic drugs & pipeline of octreotide drugs in clinical trials are expected to support the market growth in the near future. Total parenteral nutrition segment dominated the drugs market in 2017 attributed to augmented demand for parenteral nutrition products including single dose amino acid solution, carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, trace elements, vitamins, and minerals as it suppresses production of pancreatic enzymes by restricting the oral intake of food and maintains the nutrition of the patient. In addition, extensive use of sphincterotome, biliary & pancreatic stents, guidewires, balloons, and cannulae while performing ERCP to manage pancreatic fistula is supporting the dominance of the surgical devices segment.

North America accounted for the largest share in global pancreatic fistula treatment market, due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the post-operative complications of pancreaticoduodectomy, pancreaticojejunostomy, pancreatectomy among the medical practitioners expected to boost market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth owing to growing geriatric population susceptible to pancreatic cancer, adenocarcinoma, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and other gastrointestinal and lifestyle diseases. Growing healthcare infrastructure for efficient and preventive pancreatic surgeries will increase the demand for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) devices for the management of pre and post-operative complications related to pancreatic surgeries. The prominent players actively engaged in the pancreatic fistula treatment market are Cook Medical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton Dickinson & Company, Medtronic plc, Novartis AG and Others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine tumors worldwide

Growing cases of post-operative pancreatic fistula to drive the growth of pancreatic fistula treatment market

Organized guidelines for the treatment of pancreatic fistula

