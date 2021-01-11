Small And Medium Enterprise Encouraging The Growth Of Microservers Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Microservers Market (by Offering: Purchasing & Installation and Services; by Processor: AMD, Intel and ARM; by Application: Data & Media Storage, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Others (Artificial Intelligence, Robotics); by End-use Industries: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the microservers market was valued US$ 4.27 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The data age is witnessing rapid evolution of computer hardware. The size of hardware is shrinking considerably while their ability and efficiency have gone skyrocketing. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) generates tremendous data that needs to be stored, processed and analyzed. Data centers and data storage application need fast and power efficient servers to process the data. There are enterprise level servers capable of handling large amount of data with exceptional speed. However, these servers consume a lot of operational energy and are limited to big companies due to investment involved. Microservers are small servers with less computational capacity but even lower power consumption compared to high specs alternatives. Microservers opened the door to new opportunities for small and medium level enterprise to set-up their own data centers and web hosting portals with minimal investments, operating and maintenance cost.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/microservers-market

The processing capacity of microservers is quite small, but these servers proved an economical alternative to conventional servers and can be used in bunch for simpler but continuous data processing task. Realizing the importance and merits of microservers, several computer hardware and software giants started to participate in flourishing the overall microservers market. With continuously growing use of disruptive technologies and greater amount of data to be processed, microservers projected to become a vital component for data center and data storage in coming years.

Competitive Insights:

The microservers market is characterized by some of the most influential technical giants in computer hardware and software industry. The company faces each other in breaking competition in a race to be on top. Technological improvement in existing server is the prime strategy of every company. These companies often engage themselves in strategic collaboration and associations to gain an upper hand over others. The market estimated to be more competitive with new start-up and computer companies entering into the market for their share of market value. The study can be completed without studying business strategies and development of major microserver companies including IBM Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Holdings, Tyan Computer Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Latest trends in microservers market and growth prospects microserver developers and other consumer electronics manufacturers

• Artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and other disruptive technologies creating a positive impact on microservers market

• Different type microservers and different applications they serve along with their market estimations

• Largest and fastest growing segments in terms of offering, processor, application, and end-use enterprise

• Most prominent geographical regions/ countries for the microservers market

The Global Microservers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Offering (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Processor (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By End-use Enterprise (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com