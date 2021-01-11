Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market Expected To Reach US$ 1,098.9 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Microscope Digital Cameras Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018–2026” the microscope digital cameras market was valued at US$ 484.8 Mn in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 1,098.9 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Digital microscopes are differentiated from traditional optical microscopes, and uses optics and a digital camera to output images to a monitor, or by running software on the computer. This microscope uses the power of a computer to view objects that are not visible to the naked eye. Primary growth drivers of the market are technological advances in microscope digital cameras, cost-effectiveness of the devices, and a surge in the number of research activities coupled with rising demand from hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Digital microscopes are superior to other types of microscopes such as compound light microscope, stereomicroscope, USB computer microscope, pocket microscope, electron microscope (EM), scanning probe microscope (SPM), and acoustic microscope, as they have an ability to record moving images that can be emailed or easily watched for longer duration. Digital microscopes require at least one power source in order to function. Technological integration including 3D illumination, image-sharing functions, among others eliminates the need for purchasing additional equipment or devices. Digital cameras incorporating modern features are transforming microscopes into digital systems. Digital microscopy will remain valuable, and on-screen inspection systems would gain higher traction among users during the next nine years. Few digital cameras are integrated with monitors that eliminate the need for the external monitor. The software with simple calibration enables an operator to capture images, save it, and to do accurate measurements. Several color cameras & autofocus cameras allow operators to make various adjustments related to white balance (WB), exposure, brightness/contrast/sharpness, and freeze frame. Modern cameras come equipped with a USB flash drive and internal measurement software, which is eliminating the requirement of a computer.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the microscope digital cameras market to exhibit a healthy growth with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

Based on product, the industrial microscope cameras are likely to introduce fastest market growth in the near future due to rising demand for industrial microscopes from pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for measuring, quality control, inspection, and soldering & manufacturing processes

On the basis of sensor type, CCD (Charge-coupled Device) segment would hold higher market share from 2018 to 2026 as these sensors create high-quality, low-noise images as compared to CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor)

Among mount type, C-mount segment is likely to introduce profitable CAGR and retain its position over the forecast period as it is highly used type of lens mount in machine vision applications and have very broad-ranging lenses & accessories

The presence of key market players, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research-oriented programs in the U.S. and Canada attributed to North America’s dominance over the forecast period

Asia Pacific to register phenomenal CAGR during next nine years owing to growing penetration of multinational players, increasing research activities, and rising spending on healthcare in India, China, Japan, and Australia

Major players in this vertical are Olympus Corporation; Nikon Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; Roper Technologies, Inc.; Carl Zeiss AG; BMS Microscopes b.v.; HIROX Co., Ltd.; KEYENCE CORPORATION; Leica Microsystems; and Vision Engineering Ltd.

