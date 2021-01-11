Global Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 5.59 Bn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Membrane Bioreactor Systems Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 -2026” the membrane bioreactor systems market was valued at US$ 1.54 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 5.59 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.46 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The limitation associated with conventional activated sludge (CAS) system brought in the development and introduction of membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems. In comparison to the CAS system, MBR system has shown to be more cost-efficient and has proven to be advantageous with factors such as minimal sludge formation, smaller footprint, better effluent quality, ease in operation and lesser influence from bulk sludge. The above mentioned factors drives the MBR systems market providing lucrative growth in current and forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, it was observed that high income countries treat around 70% of their municipal and industrial wastewater. It is also observed that globally about 80% of the wastewater generated is discharged without treatment. The rise in water shortage across the lower- and middle-income countries has led to an increase the need for highly efficient water treatments. Therefore, various government regulations have been introduced and implemented to treat municipal water and promote recycling of treated water. This factor thus drives the MBR systems market. Additionally, there has been a rise in the need for treating industrial wastewater to curb the rising water pollution. Various government regulations are being implemented for accurate industrial wastewater disposals, which have contributed to the rise in demand for MBR systems in the current and forecast period.

Municipal wastewater and industrial wastewater treatment is being accepted globally with various environmental regulations being executed. Of the geographies, Asia Pacific leads the global market owing to the strong implementation by government to ensure accurate waste water disposals and the rise in municipal water treatment plants. This factor would thus increase the demand for MBR systems in this region.

Market Competition Assessment:

The membrane bioreactor systems market comprises a competitive pool with various market players leading the market. The predominant market players are Degremont SA, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Smith & Loveless Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., United Envirotech Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies and Wehrle Umwelt GmbH.

Key Market Movements:

Rise in industrial sludge effluents has led to the increase in need for wastewater treatment across the globe thus leading to rise in demand for MBR systems

Water shortage increases the need for optimum use of water and thus promotes waste water treatment, leading to rise in the growth of MBR systems market

MBR systems are more advantageous over the CAS systems, thus expected to show remunerative growth in the forecast period

The high cost of MBR system could restraint its use in low and middle income countries

