Strengthening Of Industrial Sector Stimulating The Positive Growth Of Industrial Mezzanines Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Industrial Mezzanines Market (by Structure Type: Freestanding Mezzanines, Building-supported Mezzanines, Shelving-supported Mezzanines, and Rack-supported Mezzanines; by Number of Storey: Single Storey Mezzanines and Multi-storey Mezzanines) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the industrial mezzanines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6%.

Market Insights

According to an article published by United Nation Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), global manufacturing sectors growth showed positives signs of recovery post 2011. Overall industrial development registered a growth of steady growth rate of 3.2% in 2017 and expected to grow even further in coming years. This growth offers tonnes of opportunities for the adjacent industries, OEM companies, and construction industry. Industrial mezzanines market is one such market that is benefiting from the steady industrial growth across the globe. Industrial mezzanines are a vital tool in effective space utilization and increased productivity with limited or preexisting facilities and resources. These floors provide a strong and durable alternative to permanent structural changes thus, considerably reduce the cost of additional infrastructure.

Industrial mezzanines are gaining popularity across several industries across the world. Countries of Asia Pacific including China, India, South Korea and other industrial countries extensively use industrial mezzanines for maximum utilization of available space that is certainly an issue in countries in this region. Besides space utilization, industrial mezzanines offer several benefits such as easy access to the premises, safety of workers and organized approach. These factors plays a key role for an organization to add international certifications such as Six Sigma, ISO and local government standards to their credit. Consequently, organizations and industries usually prefer industrial mezzanines for better and organized approach. Although there no major drawback of industrial mezzanines affecting the market, however, unorganized market and dependency on local companies affect the market growth to some extent. The effect of such challenges may reduce with the entry of big multinational companies into the market.

Competitive Insights:

Significant number of local players and absence of major multinational companies have resulted in a highly unorganized market for industrial mezzanines. These local players are active in their particular region but are unable to make a significant impact on global market. This has generated tremendous opportunities for multinational industrial infrastructure companies to make their mark in the market. Mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with local players can help major industrial infrastructure companies to establish their presence in global industrial mezzanines market. The research study provides detail profiling of some of the major industrial mezzanines market that includes The Schaefer Group, ORNIX Group AG, Dexion (Gonvarri Material Handling), Mecalux, S.A., EQUIPTO (Consolidated Storage Companies, Inc.), MECA Storage Systems, Wildeck, Inc., Stanley Vidmar (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.), Cogan Wire and Metal Products Ltd., PortaFab Corporation, Kimer Estanterias, and Jungheinrich

Key Trends:

Valuable opportunities for industrial participants and latest market trends in industrial mezzanines market

Favorable government policies encouraging industries to adopt mezzanines

Different product ranges offered by major industrial mezzanine companies

Largest and fastest growing segment in terms of stucture type and number of storeys

Lucrative region/country for overall industrial mezzanines

Market size and trend in developing economies in Asia Pacific, Middle & Africa and Latin America

