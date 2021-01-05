Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market is Expected to Reach US$ 13.3 Bn by 2026

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Hybrid Operating Rooms Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2026” the global hybrid operating rooms market was valued at US$ 4,497.0 Mn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 13,265.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Hybrid operating rooms (ORs) are equipped with advanced medical imaging and communication systems and devices with fully functioning surgical systems. For this study, the global hybrid ORs market is segmented on the basis of product types such as operating tables (mobile operating tables & stationary operating tables), OR lights (LED lightings & halogens), surgical booms, surgical imaging displays, intraoperative diagnostic devices (3D ultrasound, MRI, computed tomography, computer assisted robotic surgery, C-Arm X-Ray & infrared imaging systems), and OR communication systems (audio visual, operating rooms integration system, WiFi, RFID & PACS). At present, intraoperative diagnostic devices contribute more than 40% of the global market, as these are the prime elements in every surgical procedure. However, the OR communication systems segment will witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for surgical machineries with wireless connectivity for ensuring seamless procedures will drive the growth of this segment.

Among the considered application areas, therapeutic application is the largest revenue generating segment due to increase in number of surgical procedures worldwide. However, diagnostics segment is anticipated to faster market growth during the forecast period. Continuous technological advancement in imaging systems, wireless adaptability and enhanced precision mainly contribute towards driving this segment.

Geographically, North America is the current leader in global hybrid ORs market primarily due to higher acceptance of advanced technologies and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth over the forecast period on grounds of rapid evolution of healthcare infrastructure and the booming medical tourism industry in the region. The growth of hybrid operating rooms market in Middle East and North Africa is expected to be moderate. Wide diversity in the status of healthcare infrastructure and greater emphasis on provision of basic healthcare in the underdeveloped countries of Africa characterize the current status of this market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The global hybrid ORs market is highly competitive and involves a large number of players. However, major competition lies between players operating in their individual segments. At present the market is dominated by few key manufacturers such as GE Healthcare, Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Maquet Getinge Group, Mizuho OSI, Inc., NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Inc., Skytron, LLC, STERIS plc., Stryker Corp., Toshiba Corporation and others.

