Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market To Grow At 8.3% CAGR Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market (By Equipment Type (Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam System (FIB) and Dual-beam Systems), By Technology (Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Technology, Broad Ion Milling (BIM) Technology, Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS) Technology, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX) Technology, Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Technology and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Technology), By Application (Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience and Electronics)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the global failure analysis equipment market is expected to witness a growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights

The global failure analysis equipment market was valued at US$ 4,978.4 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Failure analysis is important for various industries, particularly in manufacturing for the development of new products and for enhancing the efficiency of existing equipment and machineries. Rising applications and demand of failure analysis equipment for quality inspection from electronics manufacturing companies and wireless communication providers is one of the primary factors driving the growth of failure analysis equipment worldwide.

Failure analysis equipment measures the source of failure in devices and minimizes the chances of reoccurrence of similar kind of errors in the future. The global failure analysis equipment market, based on equipment type was led by focused ion beam system in 2017. Focused ion beam systems are increasingly used for failure analysis in extensive fields, ranging from semiconductors devices to ceramics and metallurgy. Due to their extensive use, the segment expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years. Based on technology, secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS) technology accounted for largest market share in 2017 as it has an ability to identify all the elements in low concentration levels. Further, based on geography, Asia Pacific dominated the failure analysis equipment market in 2017. High concentration of semiconductor industries in countries including China, Japan, India, etc. is facilitating the growth of failure analysis equipment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the failure analysis equipment market include A&D Company, Limited Thermo Fisher Scientific (FEI Company), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Intertek Group plc, JEOL USA, Inc., Motion X Corporation, TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s., ZEISS International, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation and TESTiLABS among others.

The failure analysis equipment manufacturers are adopting several strategies in order to thrive in the competitive environment. Partnerships, acquisitions, and new product development remain the most important strategies that are been adopted by the key players to gain an edge over others. For instance, in June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced three products to its broad product range of semiconductor failure analysis. The newly added products include Helios G4 PFIB Instruments, flexProber system and Themis S TEM. These products are aimed to benefit semiconductor failure analysis laboratories to achieve high volumes of samples and faster time-to-data. The new products have added new competences and increased flexibility to the Company’s existing portfolio of failure analysis solutions.

The Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Equipment Type Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Technology Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Application Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/failure-analysis-equipment-market

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com