Online Clean Label Movement Across The World Driving Clean Label Starch Market

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Clean Label Starch Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global clean label starch market expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Clean labels mark includes simplified product formulations, nutritional attributes, and farming and sourcing practices information that influence the consumers purchasing decision. Changing consumer food preference, the rise in awareness about health issues associated with artificial food additives, and rising chronic disease across the world propelling the demand for healthy and natural foods containing ingredients that are natural, recognized, and trusted, in turn, driving the clean label starch market. The ‘clean label’ trend is prevailing in the food & beverages industry wherein the consumers demand transparency and simple & natural ingredients in food products therefore, the native starch is now being provided in a clean label format in various regions. Moreover, rise in clean label product launches fueled by an increase in consumer demand for clean label products also bolstering the consumption of clean label ingredients such as clean label starch. Clean label starch finds its promising application in food, beverages, and animal feed.

In response to rising consumer inclination towards clean label ingredients in foods, food ingredients manufacturers are innovating their offering and launching new clean label ingredients such as clean label starch. For instance, Cargill Inc. launched clean label potato starch for meat, meat alternatives, and culinary products in September 2018. Since clean label ingredients are free from chemical modification and sometimes fails to withstand the harsh food-processing conditions, clean label ingredients manufacturers are facing the tough time to develop a formulation that can emerge against all processing conditions without chemical modification which is also acting as a challenge for manufacturers operating in the market. Other factors such as the inability to clean label ingredients to replace genetically modified ingredients or artificial ingredients coupled with high cost of clean label ingredients leading to increased cost of end products expected to hamper the overall market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Based on the source type, corn starch dominated the clean label starch market in 2017. Whereas, dry form led the market in terms of value and volume consumption of clean label starch market forms. Food was identified as the largest end-use industry for clean label starch market.

Based on region, Europe was the largest regional market in 2017 by value and volume. Economies such as U.K., France, and Germany driving the Europe clean label starch market owing to rising health conscious population and consumers’ willingness to pay more for products with the clean label. North America closely follows Europe region with the significant market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific was identified as the fastest growing region owing to the high demand for clean label ingredients from economies such as China and Japan. Also, the recent survey done by U.S. based global ingredient solutions company Ingredion, in Asia-Pacific region reveals that consumers are giving importance to the food products containing ingredients that are 100% natural and easy to recognize and are ready to switch to brands or products claiming ‘no artificial ingredients’ even at higher price.

Key manufacturers of clean label starch operating in the market include Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., DuPont, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette Frères S.A., and BENEO GmbH among others.

