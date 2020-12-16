Global Circulating Tumor Cells Prognostic Technologies Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 12,443.3 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Circulating Tumor Cells Prognostic Technologies Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global circulating tumor cells prognostic technologies market was valued at US$ 2,324.7 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 12,443.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Detection of cancer in early stages greatly reduces the economic burden on the ailing patients by enabling them to avail treatment that is less complex, more effective and less expensive. The three steps identified by healthcare agencies throughout the globe are promote public awareness regarding cancer etiology, invest in healthcare infrastructure with excellent tools and train healthcare professional to conduct effective diagnosis. The factors responsible for the development of cancer are race, ethnicity, diet, family history and diet.

Tumor cell enrichment technology is holding the largest market share in the circulating tumor cells prognostic technologies market. Refined technique and standardized methodology has resulted in effective isolation of circulating tumor cells from peripheral blood volume. Cell detection technology is set to be a trendsetter during the forecast period owing to its increased adoption in biotechnology industries for the screening of biomarkers responsible to promote metastasis. The optical methods and molecular methods are gaining prominence due to its high accuracy and reproducible results.

Breast Cancer is dominating the applications segment on account of key factors such as rising prevalence in women after the age of 40 years. Increasing public awareness through social media and government healthcare campaigns has resulted in early disease diagnosis. Breast cancer is responsible for mortality in women population of developing nations due to late detection and metastasis caused by circulating tumor cells. Prostate cancer will register impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence in Caucasian population and technological advancement in development of biomarkers for the identification of metastatic prostate cancer.

As per the latest research citings of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016 data, the number of new cancer patients is approximately going to be 2 million a year by 2020. Rising prevalence of breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men and developed healthcare infrastructure drive the circulating tumor cell prognostic technologies market in North America. In Europe the circulating tumor cell prognostic technologies market is determined by the rising public health awareness leading to early cancer diagnosis and increased funding in the research and development segment to promote innovative methodology for the early detection of metastatic cancer. Asia Pacific serves as a lucrative market owing to factors such as supportive regulatory scenario for the growth of circulating tumor cell prognostic technologies and rise in per capita income creating a positive traction.

The market leaders in circulating tumor cell prognostic technologies market are Celula, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Epic Sciences, Inc., AdnaGen GmbH, Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., AVIVA Biosciences Corporation, Rarecells USA, Inc., Vitatex, Inc., Silicon Biosystems S.p.A., and Veridex, LLC.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of cancer patients suffering with metastasis.

• Effective treatment guidelines and rising public health awareness has resulted in early cancer diagnosis.

• Technological advancement in the development of circulating tumor cells enrichment and detection technology.

The Global Circulating Tumor Cells Prognostic Technologies Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Tumor Cells Enrichment

o Centrifugation

o Filtration

o Immunological and Immunomagnetic Methods

• Tumor Cells Detection

o Molecular Methods

o Optical Methods By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Others (Pancreatic, Ovarian Cancer etc.) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (United States and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Rest of MEA)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

