Global Chromatography Systems Market Expected To Reach US$ 11.4 Bn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Chromatography Systems Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the global chromatography systems market was valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 11.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global chromatography systems market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, attributed to increase in need for separation techniques in pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, agriculture, food and environmental analysis. More than, 60% of analysis on a global scale is presently done by chromatography techniques. The advanced separation techniques has a numerous advantages over traditional techniques such as crystallization, solvent extraction, and distillation. Novel technology progression in portable or mobile and transportable chromatography systems, the rise in manufacturing and demand for downstream processing are driving the market growth. Production of top quality systems with increased cost such as ultra high-pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC) and other standalone-automated systems are other prominent market drivers. The gas chromatography system is leading the global market owing to its high proficiency output along with enhanced applications, mainly biotech and pharmaceuticals, ease of use, and availability of advanced automated systems.

Development of column chromatography systems and its clinical benefits is gaining traction in the market. Moreover, growing applications of standalone systems in nutraceutical companies, cosmetic industries and environmental agencies will further generate revenue share during the forecast period. Other major factors driving the growth include rapid utilization of advanced systems along with chromatography data systems with enhanced productivity. Major external factors include expansion of biotech and other diagnostic facilities with high quality systems, new product launches, acquisitions and partnerships with small-scale manufacturers is generating maximum revenue share in the global market. In addition, strategic agreements by private players is growing dramatically, majorly in countries such as India, China, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam.

Increasing advancements in R&D for automated and portable chromatography systems technology, government and organizational support for various chromatography applications such as genetic engineering, diagnostics, drug discovery and water/fluid separation analysis, etc. are further going to spur revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of the chromatography systems, strict regulations related to the clinical use of automated standalone chromatography systems, less awareness about the new separation techniques, and lack of skilled experts in the developing nations to operate chromatography, are few factors limiting the growth of the chromatography systems market globally. Other external factors include scarce availability of advanced automated systems, and economic slowdown are few restraints limiting the overall market growth.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the chromatography systems market remains to exhibit a profitable growth with a CAGR of 7.0% for the period from 2018 to 2026

• Higher technology assessment in the liquid chromatography systems segment is gaining traction in the market

• Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe to show promising opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness along with adoption of advanced automated systems

• Development of enhanced applications in the portable systems, accessibility of branded systems in developed nations, and increasing usage in food, biotech and environmental analysis will contribute to the growth of the market

• Major players in this vertical are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, OI Analytical (Xylem), Quadrex, PerkinElmer, Affymetrix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Schutz Gmbh, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pall Corporation and others.

The Global Chromatography Systems Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation System Type (2016–2026; US$ Bn) End User Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

