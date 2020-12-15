Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea And Vomiting Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,626.1 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting market was valued at US$ 2,057.4 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3,626.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

As per the latest research citings of National Cancer Institute, in 2016 there were approximately 15.5 million cancer survivors due to early intervention of chemotherapy. Business analysts predict the rise in survivors to 20.3 million by 2030. The etiology of CINV is not very well understood, however the involvement of the chemo trigger zone and gastrointestinal mucosa have been reported in multiple studies. Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting are classified as acute, refractory and delayed. The intensity of CINV depends on the use of drugs in chemotherapy and patient factors. The challenges associated with the antiemetic prescribed for CINV are nonadherence and lack of effective guidelines for CINV treatment. Newer antiemetic drugs such as palonosetron and aprepitant have shown good pharmacokinetic properties in adult cancer patients, still more clinical trials are required for its safety in children.

Serotonin receptor antagonist represents major share in the chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market. Excellent pharmacodynamics properties of newer 5HT3 receptor antagonist and availability in oral, intravenous and transdermal patches makes it popular among the physicians treating CINV. Dopamine antagonist have found prominence in treating acute nausea with minimal side effects. NK1 receptor antagonist will project healthy growth during the forecast period on account of its optimum pharmacokinetic properties, and is found effective in the treatment of refractory nausea in patients suffering with chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

North America is the global leader in chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market. Domicile of market leaders such as Sanofi-Aventis, Helsinn Healthcare etc., manufacturing CINV drugs and increasing demand for chemotherapy drive the CINV treatment market in North America. Technological advancement in the diagnostic kits results in accurate diagnosis of cancer, thereby enrolling patients on chemotherapy treatment in Europe. Asia Pacific will project excellent growth during the forecast period due to factors such as rising prevalence of cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure. It serves as a lucrative market for generic antiemetic drugs employed for the treatment of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

The major players steering the chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting treatment market are Baxter Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Inc., Helsinn Healthcare, GlaxoSmithkline, Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., ProStrakan, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising demand for chemotherapy as treatment option in patients suffering with cancer

Excellent clinical outcomes of drug combination serotonin receptor antagonist/NK1 receptor antagonist in CINV treatment

Affordable reimbursement scenario for generic antiemetic drugs employed for CINV treatment

