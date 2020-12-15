Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market is Expected to Grow Steadily at a CAGR of 5.2%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global cervical cancer treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the latest research citings of World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, approximately 570,000 new cases if cervical cancer were reported which eventually represents 6.6% of all female cancers. The early manifestation of cervical cancer are vaginal bleeding after sexual intercourse with excruciating pain. The 2 main types of cervical cancer are squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Early diagnosis and vaccination with Gardasil can prevent the advent of cervical cancer. In the last decade there has been a paradigm shift in the treatment regimen from chemotherapy to targeted therapy. Biologics in the phase III clinical trials such as nimotuzumab and atezolizumab will provide a positive thrust to the cervical cancer treatment market growth.

Chemotherapy is reigning the product segment for cervical cancer treatment market. Placitaxel, cisplatin, carboplatin, gemcitabine are given either alone or in combination with radiation therapy for patients suffering with advanced stage cervical cancer. The combination therapy is helpful but causes severe adverse effects. Cervical hysterectomy is helpful in women suffering with early stage cervical cancer. Targeted drug therapy will be the fastest growing market on account of its excellent clinical outcomes, dose tolerability and patient compliance.

North America presently maintains supremacy in the regional segment for cervical cancer treatment market. According to Center for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women after breast cancer resulting in mortality due to lack of early screening and medical intervention. Rising public health awareness and affordable reimbursement scenario drive the cervical cancer treatment market growth in North America. In Europe cervical cancer is responsible for the mortality of 70% patient actively diagnosed with cervical cancer. Presence of key players such as F.Hoffman La-Roche AG., Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithkline, Plc. etc. propel the cervical cancer treatment market growth in the European Region. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the presence of huge generic market and proactive government policies to fight cervical cancer.

Biopharmaceutical companies having a strong foothold in the cervical cancer treatment market are, Allergan, Plc., Biocon Ltd., CooperSurgical, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F.Hoffman La-Roche AG, GlaxoSmithkline Plc., Ethicon, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

