Global Cell Surface Markers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 33,712.7 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Cell Surface Markers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global cell surface markers market was valued at US$ 16,586.7 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 33,712.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the research findings of World Health Organization (WHO) by 2020, chronic diseases will be responsible for three quarters of death worldwide. Cell surface markers are proteins which are expressed on the surface of the cells which is useful in identifying the cell type. Cell surface markers are present for B lymphocytes, T lymphocytes, and cluster of differentiation (CD34+, CD4, CD19 etc.). Increasing expenditure in the development of cell surface markers for drug discovery & development and the burgeoning requirement to reduce the cost associated with disease diagnosis drive the cell surface markers market. The limitations associated with cell surface markers market are complex products and expensive instrument and reagents used in cell marker analysis.

Reagents and kits are having a stronghold in the cell surface markers market as they are being widely employed for studying the cell signaling pathways and microscopic cellular functions. Flow cytometers are widely employing the cell surface markers to identify the cell population of hematopoietic stem cells such as CD 19, 20, 4 and CD34+ in the biological sample to understand the cell migration in diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In the present scenario cell surface markers are widely used in the drug discovery & development throughout the globe for performing genomic studies. Disease diagnosis will register impressive growth throughout the forecast period on account of key parameters such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing public health awareness.

Diagnostic laboratories are dominating the end users market as pathologist are widely using cell surface markers in performing forensic and clinical investigation. Cell surface markers are utilized by aspiring researchers in academia for understanding the disease etiology of chronic idiopathic diseases, and to develop novel medicines for their treatment.

In the current scenario North America dominates the cell surface markers market owing to key factors such as increasing demand for drug discovery and disease diagnosis. Existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growing health awareness regarding diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases propel the market growth in North America. Asia Pacific will register good growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of diagnostic laboratories and proactive government initiatives to establish new research centers and academia.

The major players dominating the cell surface markers market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffman La-Roche AG, Grifols SA, Immucor, Inc., Janssen Diagnostics, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation and Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing demand for development of targeted drug delivery and stem cell research

• Rising application for cell surface markers in diagnostic laboratories and research & academia

• Growing health awareness and development of healthcare infrastructure to drive the cell surface markers market

The Global Cell Surface Markers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End Users (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

