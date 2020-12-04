Growing Preference For Algorithmic Trading Over Tradition Methods Stimulating The Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Algorithmic Trading Software Market (by Software: On-premise and Cloud; by Services: Managed and Professional; by Trading Type: Forex, Stock Market, Commodities, Bonds and Cryptocurrency) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the algorithmic trading software market was valued US$ 11.67 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The success of majority investment streams are subjected to the time and other dynamic market factors and are taken through the lenses of experienced investors and market experts. It requires a lot of expertise to judge the situation of market to make the next move in investments. However, modern era of artificial intelligence and sophisticated algorithm has made the trade exchanges and investment easier than before. Algorithmic trading can simply be termed as the computer program that can make trades directly to the designated exchanges with any human intervention. It is one of the fastest growing innovation across financial market is readily accepted by majority of stock exchanges worldwide. Algorithmic trading provides exceptional speed, accuracy, and liquidity and slowly sidetracking the traditional trading methods. Owing to these factors, algorithmic trading is ready to take on traditional methods and the market is projected to grow exponential in coming years.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/algorithmic-trading-software-market

Introduction of cloud services is revolutionizing the algorithmic and high-frequency trading (HFT). Capital market and financial institutions are making a shift from traditional algorithmic trading towards cloud-based algorithmic trading. Cloud services provide exceptional speed and performance at relatively low cost & infrastructure thus, becoming ace preference of trading firms. Few countries across the globe such as China have stringent regulation and norms responsible for creating barriers for algorithmic trading market. However, other developing countries including India welcomed the technology with open arms. This proved to be a blessing for the market as more and more countries in Asia Pacific are getting encouraged to approve such methods. At present, North America region is known for its shift towards algorithmic trading and ranked as the

Get Sample Copy From Here

Competitive Insights:

Algorithmic trading is a lucrative sector and thus grabbed the attention of software development companies to claim market share. Companies in a race with each other to develop software for different trading ends on different platforms. These companies are trying to expand their customer reach and provide them with services catering to their dynamic needs. The report includes study of business strategies and other vital strategies of software developing company including ., Algo Software Engineering, Inc., AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Automated Trading SoftTech Pvt. Ltd., MetaQuotes Software Corp., InfoReach, Inc., Kuberre Systems, Software AG, uTrade and Vela Trading Systems LLC among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

Most recent developments in algorithmic trading software market and growth prospects for trading software developers

Dynamic nature of trading sector and consumers’ inclination towards trading for wealth creation creating a positive impact on algorithmic trading software market

Different type software and services based on various platforms and their market estimations

Largest and fastest growing segments in terms of software, services, and trading type

Most prospective geographical regions/ countries for the algorithmic trading software market

The Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Software (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Services (2016–2026; US$ Bn) By Trading Type (2016–2026; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com