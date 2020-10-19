Global Microgrid Control System Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 12.0% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Microgrid Control System Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the microgrid control system market was valued at US$ 2.61 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for reliable and secure power supply worldwide will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period”

Growing environmental measures in line with strict regulations to curb GHG emissions have aligned industry inclination toward the incorporation of efficient energy conservation systems. Operational & regulatory re-structuring across eminent power markets supported by ongoing product advancements in the fields of technological efficiency, flexibility, and operation has been a focal point for this evolution. Moreover, advanced power distributed generation systems in line with the rapid development of renewable electric infrastructure will stimulate the microgrid control system market.

The need for a reliable and secure power supply system across the world is one-factor boost the global microgrid control system market. Microgrid ensures the supply of electricity during power failure and blackout situations. Additionally, it shares the load and provides additional support when connected to the main grid. The increasing demand for electrification of rural areas has lead to the high adoption rate of the microgrid control system. An upcoming report by Transparency Market Research on the global microgrid control system market would help readers gauge various macroeconomic factors, business prospects, trends, and opportunities associated with it. This compilation is intended to provide a comprehensive view of the global microgrid control system market including opportunities and challenges witnessed by the business. Detailed analysis of geographical factors and competitive landscape will give a brief idea of the global feed acidulants market. Increasing investments in transmission & distribution infrastructure and massive investments in smart grids and energy systems, globally, would further drive the global microgrid control system market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Developments:

In January 2018, the Siemens introduced dual microgrid controllers for decentralized energy installations of any size. It handles complex applications that manage smaller-scale decentralized energy installations.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the enterprise information archiving market is rising at a CAGR of 12.0% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is expected to be the second leading market for MCS during the forecast period, owing to the replacement and refurbishment of the existing infrastructure is the major requirement in the local utility grid scenario.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. The presence of developing countries such as China, Japan, and India are heavily investing in electrification projects, moderation & up-gradation of existing electric networks to meet the growing demand for electricity.

However, sustainable market growth, the introduction of smart cities, and regulatory developments along with consumer focused government incentive schemes across the regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Eaton Corporation

Emerson

Schneider Electric

Spirae

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Etap

S&C Electric Company

Woodward, Inc.

Powersecure, Inc.

Ontech Electric Corporation

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/microgrid-control-system-market

The Global Microgrid Control System Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Grid Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Component Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Ownership Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com