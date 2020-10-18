Global Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Projected to Grow At a CAGR of 6.1% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Polypropylene Packaging Films Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Polypropylene Packaging Films market was valued at US$ 21.6 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 34.7 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing demand for cost-effective packaging will spur revenue growth during the forecast period”

The global polypropylene packaging films market is estimated to register moderate growth. This can be associated with rapid urbanization coupled with rising disposable income and demand for packaged food and medicine especially in the emerging nations such as China, and India among others. Growth in these nations is anticipated to impact the market in a positive way and amplify market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for the film can be associated with the demand to increase the shelf life of products which in turn is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the availability of sustainable packaging solutions aids in an increasing application for polypropylene packaging film which is proliferating the polypropylene packaging films market growth. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes such as polyethylene are factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the polypropylene packaging films market.

Industrial Developments

In February 2019, Amcor Limited launched Genesis, a new in-store recyclable laminate solution. It targets a wide range of segments, including fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food. The product is adaptable to a variety of packaging types and is appropriate for certain medical, home, and personal care markets.

Key Market Movements

In 2018, the global polypropylene packaging films market was valued at US$ 21.6 Bn and is projected to grow to US$ 34.7 Bn by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Based on the application, the market is classified into bags & pouches, laminations, tapes, labels, wraps, and others.

Out of these wraps, the segment is leading the market with a major contribution in the revenue share. This can be associated with the increasing adoption of polypropylene packaging films, especially in the food & beverages segment.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be associated with rapid urbanization, growing per capita income, and need for food on the go.

List of Companies Covered:

Toray Plastics, Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Vacmet India Ltd.

Irplast S.p.A

Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Profol Kunststoffe GmbH

Taghleef Industries L.L.C.

Thai Film Industries Public Company Ltd

Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

Rowad National Plastic Co., Ltd.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/polypropylene-packaging-films-market

The Global Polypropylene Packaging Films Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Film Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com