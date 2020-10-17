Global Poultry Feed Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Poultry Feed Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Poultry Feed market was valued at US$ 160.0 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Application of insect larvae as a source of poultry feed drives the market growth”

The poultry sector is crucial in agricultural growth and is particularly important as a source of protein and nutrition in the household’s intake. For instance, the consumption data of egg in Bangladesh expected to be around 5,800 million by the year 2020. Thereby, increasing the demand for the poultry feed market over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand of wheat as poultry feed is about 8% of total domestic production, in addition, the demand if maize as poultry feed is 6 times as compared to its domestic production. The aforesaid factors are the key reasons for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In September 2018, The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) projected that AFFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) allowed the application of protein meal produced from insect larvae and completely dried insects in poultry feed. AFFCO and the FDA have been working in the poultry feed regulation space, especially in setting definitions that describe new ingredients in poultry feed. FDA suggests that the production of insects as feed can provide a sustainable source of proteins to poultry feed. Thereby, drives the growth of the poultry feed market globally.

Industrial Developments

In July 2018, PoultryPlus subsidiary of ForFarmers the company aims to improves poultry feed productivity, predominantly broiler stock, in turn facilitating enhanced profitability and reduced downtime.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the poultry feed market is rising at a CAGR of 4.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

The additives segment sub-divided into vitamins, antibodies, antioxidants, amino acids, feed additives, feed enzymes, and others. The amino acids hold the largest share in the overall poultry feed market in 2018 and expected to continue its reign during the forecast period.

List of Companies Covered:

Alltech Inc.

Novus International Inc.

BASF

Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Royal DSM N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

ADM Animal Nutrition

Hi-Pro Feeds. Inc.

J.D Heiskell & Co.

The Global Poultry Feed Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Additives (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Animal Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Ingredients Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

