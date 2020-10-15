Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 13.6% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Enterprise Information Archiving Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the enterprise information archiving market was valued at US$ 5.00 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Reducing storage cost along with government mandates to store enterprise information will upgrade the market growth during the forecast period

Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) is a virtual data repository that stores data in high capacity, less costly, and low power consuming archive storage devices such as tape libraries and cloud storage instead of costly and power-consuming primary storage. Data can be classified as structured and unstructured data. Structured data can be referred to as alphabets, numbers, and can be easily processed and stored whereas unstructured data can be referred to as email, images, audio, and video files.

Enterprise Information Archive stores inactive enterprise data in archive storage so that it can be accessed whenever required. EIA products provide the end-users with features such as single storage for structured and unstructured data, content indexing, and data discovery. Information archiving enables companies to manage and dispose of information according to regulatory and business requirements. EIA was initially introduced for archiving email content, however, gradually it expanded to include social media and instant messaging content.

Key Industry Developments:

In April 2018, Veritas entered into a partnership with TMON, Korea’s social-commerce company. With Veritas’ Enterprise Vault and Data Insight, TMON improved its business productivity and established a digital compliance framework successfully.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the enterprise information archiving market is rising at a CAGR of 13.6% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market for EIA during the forecast period. Growing enterprise information across verticals, increasing stringent legal compliances is driving the demand for the EIA market in this region.

North America is estimated to be the largest from 2019 to 2024. North America is expected to hold the largest market size of the enterprise information archiving market. The region has been the most forward region in adopting enterprise information archiving solutions.

However, sustainable market growth, the introduction of smart cities, and regulatory developments along with consumer focused government incentive schemes across the regions will drive the overall demand.

List of Companies Covered:

Microsoft

Hpe

IBM

Dell

Google

Veritas

Barracuda

Proofpoint

Smarsh

Mimecast

ZL Technologies

Global Relay

Micro Focus

Opentext

Solix

Archive360

Everteam

Pagefreezer

Jatheon

Unified Global Archiving

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Mode (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Enterprise Size (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-user (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

