Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Expected To Witness A CAGR Of 8.3% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the Microdermabrasion Devices market was valued at US$ 353.4 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing cases of skin-related issues due to sun damage and harsh environmental conditions along with changing consumer lifestyles across the globe expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. The WHO (World Health Organization) suggests that skin disorders are the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease worldwide for the past few years. Thereby, increasing the demand for microdermabrasion devices globally. Moreover, the organization also suggests that global skin diseases account for about 1.79% of the total global diseases.

The surge in demand for non-invasive treatment coupled with the rising prevalence of skin-related problems are some of the factors estimated to uplift the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the growing geriatric population in various countries (such as China, the U.S., and others), along with increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are further expected to drive the global market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the numerous benefits of microdermabrasion including brighter complexion, smoothness, dark spots reduction, and others expected to support the market growth in years to come. However, risks related to microdermabrasion treatment such as skin tightness, redness, skin sensitivity, minor bruising, and others projected to hinder market growth throughout the forecast period.

Industrial Developments

• In October 2018, Candela Corporation is previously known as Syneron Candela, announced its expansion in the Asia Pacific. The company opened its new branch in Korea, as Syneron Candela Korea Co. Ltd. Korea is the second-largest aesthetic market in Asia, through this expansion, the company aims to become a leading aesthetic medical device company in the Korean market.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the Microdermabrasion Devices market is rising at a CAGR of 8.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global microdermabrasion devices market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance supported by factors such as increasing penetration of skincare devices in the region. Moreover, the presence of major microdermabrasion device manufacturers supports market growth.

• Asia Pacific expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising per capita income. Moreover, increasing the inclination of consumers towards various skincare products supports market growth.

• The type segment sub-divided into crystal microdermabrasion and diamond microdermabrasion. The diamond microdermabrasion holds the largest share in the microdermabrasion market due to ease of use on various skin types and texture.

• The handheld devices expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The increasing trend for at-home beauty treatments supports the growth of the handheld microdermabrasion devices market globally.

The Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market is Segmented into:

