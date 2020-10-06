Building Green Infrastructure Driving The Global White Cement Market

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “White Cement Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the global market is worth US$ 8.03 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Rise in sustainable infrastructure driving the market growth”

Rising atmospheric temperature is a major concern across the metro cities of the world. Governments and NGOs along with municipalities of many cities are opting for solutions such as green infrastructure that helps to reduce the albedo drastically. This has raised the demand of green cement, produced by carbon-negative manufacturing process, has influenced the demand for white cement in the global market. For instance, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philadelphia, and New York City drafted the policies for improving its green infrastructure initiative. Also, in February 2018, the Tokyo Metropolitan government drafted a policy for green Tokyo as a part of its Green Building Program.

Further, the rising world population & neutral families and their growing disposable income that have a high demand for individual homes are driving the demand for residential complexes across many regions like Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

This has positively impacted the white cement demand for its application in architectures, interior and exterior wall decorations, and flooring. Additionally, white cement has the property to lower this inside home temperature and due to this property, there is a rising number of people opting for white cement.

Moreover, white cement is also used for ornamental concrete products such as idols, cast stones, and precast members. Furthermore, due to its high reflectivity during the night, white cement is widely used for painting highway medians. Overall, the global white cement market was US$ 8.03 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 11.93 Bn in 2027, growing with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2019 to 2027.

The overall white cement market is fragmented in nature and it is growing at a moderate rate. Some of the leading global players included in the reports are Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?. (Turkey), Cementir Holding N.V. (Italy), JK Cement Ltd (India), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), and LafargeHolcim (Switzerland). Following is the list of companies covered in this report.

Industrial Developments

• In February 2020, Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?. launched its new white cement products in the annual World of Concrete exhibition (2020). The company showcased Çimsa Aluminates and Çimsa Super White. With this launch, the company is expecting higher sales from its white cement product category.

• In May 2019, Texas-based, Sesco Cement announced its plan to build a new white cement terminal in Florida, U.S. With an investment of US$ 19 Mn, this new unit will have a ship and railway links. This new terminal will increase its production capacity and expected to increase its market share in the North America region.

Key Market Movements:

• Based on cement type, the global white cement market is dominated by the white Portland cement segment owing to its usage in several decorations works like interior walls, exterior cladding, and floor slabs.

• Based on end-use, white cement is majorly used in the residential sector. Rising urbanization across the world has influenced the residential segment to capture the highest share in 2018.

• Based on region, Asia Pacific is the largest region of the global white cement market in 2018. Subsequently, the region is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2027.

List of Companies Covered:

• Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.?.

• Cementir Holding N.V.

• JK Cement Ltd.

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• LafargeHolcim

• SOTACIB

• SECIL

• Adana Çimento (OYAK Çimento)

• Cementos Portland Valderrivas

• Boral

• SESCO CEMENT CORP.

• and Others

The Global White Cement Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit US$ Billion Segmentation By Cement Type Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

