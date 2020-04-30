Semiconductor Bonder Machine Market To Be Driven By The Continually Growing Consumer Electronics Sector Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Semiconductor Bonder Machine Market (Type – Wire Bonder and Die Bonder; Application – Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDMs) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSATs)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall semiconductor bonder machine market worldwide was valued at US$ 1,558.54 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The rising adoption of the several advanced technologies in equipment segment in the chip packaging or the encapsulation is majorly backing to the growth of the semiconductor bonder machine market. Additionally, growing research and development in the electronics sector for the purpose of providing smaller, affordable, lighter and efficient products are expected to boost the market demand for semiconductor bonder machine market in the coming years. Rapidly growing adoption of the semiconductor bonder machines in integrated Device Manufacturers and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing are projected to serve multiple growth opportunities in semiconductor bonder machine market over the forecast period.

Rapidly increasing product complexity of electronics devices is the major factor which drives the market growth of the semiconductor bonder machine market. Growing market demand for advanced & small versions of semiconductor devices forced manufactures to introduce new processing equipment in both the assembly line and packaging segment. Thus, growing demand for the innovative & advanced manufacturing processes along with the addition of new equipment are propelling the market growth across different regions of the world.

Based on type, wire bonder machine is projected to maintain fastest growth during the forecast period. Dominant market position in the Copper has permitted market share expansion for wire bonder machine and helped to maintain high market share in the overall semiconductor bonder machine market. Further, based on application, Integrated Device Manufacturers Use in the advanced packaging in is trending nowadays. Thus, they are most likely to witness promising growth in semiconductor boner machines category in the forecast period. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific dominates the market with majority market share across the globe. This is mostly due to substantial investments by the vendors towards the technological development and the rise in demand and the utilization of the semiconductor devices in the APAC region.

The Global Semiconductor Bonder Machine Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Kulicke& Soffa , DIAS Automation, ASM Pacific Technology , Palomar Technologies, F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik , Hybond , Hesse , SHINKAWA Electric ,Panasonic, Toray Engineering , FASFORD TECHNOLOGY and West-Bond among others.

