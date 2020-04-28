Multihead Weighers Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption Among The Food & Beverage Industry

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Multihead Weighers Market (Type (Rotary Multi-Head Weighing Machine, Linear Multi-Head Weighting Machine); Application (Food, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the multihead weighers market is set to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 210.3 Mn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global multihead weighers market is driven by the large scale adoption of the food & beverages industry. The food & beverage industry is leveraging on the multihead weighers for accurate and automatic weighing of food items. Its high technical capabilities and compact design makes multiple weighers a suitable option for weighing in the food sector. These instruments enhance the overall efficiency of the food process operation and increase its output.

Furthermore, the numerous benefits offered by the multihead weighers are driving their adoption across the industry verticals. The increasing shift among the organization towards the automation and requirement for accurately weigh to reduce the excess product giveaway is serving as a major force propelling the market growth. However, the high maintenance and installation cost is hindering the adoption of the multihead weighers market.

The pharmaceuticals industry is projected to grow significantly with a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for the sustainable packaging is driving the market. The high importance in the pharmaceutical industry to accurately measure the chemical component in the drug development process is further accelerating the growth of the multihead weighing equipment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow substantially at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly growing food & beverages segment across the region. The changing customer dynamics and the growing demand for the packaged food and instant food is further augmenting the growth of the market. The package food manufacturing companies are leveraging on the multihead weighers to accurately and automatically measure the fragile food products to reduce the excess product giveaway.

The prominent vendors in the multihead weighers market are Aja Ltd., Comek S.R.L., Dm Packaging Group S.R.L, ExaktaPack España S.L., IMA Group, Ishida Co. Ltd., Laurijsen Weegautomaten Dongen B.V., Marel Food Systems, MULTIPOND Wägetechnik GMBH, Multiweigh GMBH, Ohlson Packaging Inc., PFM Group, RADPAK, RMGroup, Scanvaegt Systems A/S, and Yamato Scale GmbH.

