Medical Recruitment Market Is Driven By Increasing Healthcare Spending Across Globe

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Medical Recruitment Market (Service (Recruitment Services, Managed Services, Homecare Services, Specialist Care Services); Industry Vertical (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Nursing/Healthcare, Paramedical Staff, Scientific Research, Medical/Clinical Research, Pharmacies, Optometry, Regulatory And Quality, Diagnostics, Animal Health)) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the medical recruitment market is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global medical recruitment market is driven by the increasing healthcare spending across the globe. Over the past decade, a significant rise in the healthcare spending has been witnessed. The increasing disposable income of the individuals and growing need for the quality healthcare services is driving the healthcare spending across the globe.

The increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases worldwide is propelling the adoption of the medical recruitment services. Moreover, the increase in the employment of new workforce is driving the growth of the market. The collaboration between public and private institutes for the medial and clinical research is giving rise to the requirement of skilled workforce, which is driving the demand for the medical recruitment service.

The medical recruitment market is categorized on the basis of services into the recruitment services, managed services, homecare services, and specialist care services. The recruitment industry accounted for majority share of over 40% in the revenue due to the rising need among the healthcare institutes for the skilled workforce. On the other hand, pharmaceuticals industry is one of the major end-users of the medical recruitment services. The growing pharmaceuticals industry is driving the demand for the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative region for the medical recruitment market and anticipated to attain a CAGR of more than 5.8% during the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry in the region is propelling the growth of the market. The healthcare institutes are leveraging on the third party medical recruitment service to hire human resource. The rapidly growing pharmaceuticals market in the region is also presenting numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing disposable income of the individuals and increasing focus on the health is augmenting the growth of the market.

The prominent vendors in the medical recruitments market are CHG Healthcare, AMN Healthcare, Accountable Healthcare Staffing, CPL Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, Aya Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, Medacs Healthcare, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CCM Recruitment, Soliant Health, and ProClinical Recruitment.

The Global Medical Recruitment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Service Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Verticals Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

