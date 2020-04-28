Industrial Magnetrons Market Is Driven By The Growing Demand For Plasma Generation In The Industries

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Industrial Magnetrons Market (Product (Continuous Wave, Pulsed); Operating Frequency (L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ku & Ka Band); Cooling Type (Water Cooled, Air Cooled); Application (Radar, Satellite, Telecom) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the industrial magnetrons market is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global industrial magnetrons market is driven by increasing demand for plasma generation. Magnetrons are widely used across the industrial facilities for moisture reduction, and to enable several types of the rubber & plastic material for coating applications. Furthermore, the increasing demand of the microwave heating across the manufacturing facilities is serving as a major force driving the demand for the industrial magnetrons.

Additionally, favorable government initiatives for the industrial heating are augmenting the market growth. However, the rising adoption of the solid-state oscillator is acting as an inhibitor in the growth of the market. Over the past five years, solid-state oscillator has emerged as one of the most prominent alternate for the industrial magnetrons due to their energy efficiency and durability.

The industrial magnetrons market is bifurcated based of the operating frequency market into L band, S band, C band, X band, and Ku & Ka band. X band accounted for 35% share in the industrial magnetrons market due to the large scale adoption in the radar systems. On the other hand, Ku & Ka band is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the advancement in the technology and rising R&D activities among the market players.

Asia Pacific is projected to become the most lucrative region in the industrial magnetrons market with a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies of the region is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for the safe industrial heating processes is also accelerating the adoption of the industrial magnetrons in the region. Additionally, the supportive government initiative in the region is fueling the growth of the market.

Key players in the industrial magnetrons market are Bosch GMBH, CPI International Inc., Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., L3 Technologies Inc., MDP Components, MUEGGE GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Richardson Electronics Ltd., Sharp Corporation, STT International Limited, Teledyne E2V Limited, and Toshiba International Corporation.

The Global Industrial Magnetrons Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Operating Frequency Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Cooling Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

