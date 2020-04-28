Specific Gravity Bench Apparatus Market Is Driven By Growing Adoption in Construction Industry

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Specific Gravity Bench Apparatus Market (Components (Gravity Frame, Buoyancy Balance, Gravity Tank, Circulator, thermometer and others); End Users (Construction and Manufacturing Industry, Mines, Research and Development Laboratories, Education Institutes and Others), Sales Channels (Resellers, OEMs and Online channels) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall specific gravity bench apparatus worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The key factor that drives the growth of specific gravity bench apparatus is the growing adoption of this specific gravity bench apparatus in the construction sector. The construction industry is undergoing several changes and innovations. The rapidly growing demand for high-quality construction materials is driving the specific gravity bench apparatus market growth. Additionally, rising infrastructural activities all over the globe are augmenting market growth.

Furthermore, the reliable, accurate and precise output given by the specific gravity bench apparatus is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the Introduction of various software and advanced technologies with the apparatus is projected to create several growth opportunities in market growth. On the other hand, the high initial cost of specific gravity bench apparatus may hamper the market growth.

Based on components, the buoyancy balance and gravity tank held around 1/4th market share of the overall specific gravity bench apparatus market. The Buoyancy Balance plays an important role to determine specific gravity and water absorption of the aggregate that is anticipated to escalate its growth in the component segment. Furthermore, the growing sales of the specific gravity bench apparatus through online channels have a positive impact on market growth.

Among the geographies, the global specific gravity bench apparatus market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. The interaction of advanced technologies in the construction is the key factor that drives the North America specific gravity bench apparatus market growth. Besides, the presence of major key players in the specific gravity bench apparatus manufacturers is promoting the growth of specific gravity bench apparatus in the North America region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5% in this market. The growing consumption of specific gravity bench in the mining industry is majorly augmenting the growth of specific gravity bench apparatus in the Asia Pacific region. The growing investments in the research and development sector and strict government regulation regarding the quality of materials are driving the demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in the global specific gravity bench apparatus market consist of Houghton Manufacturing Company, Controls S.p.A., Test Mark Industries, Durham Geo-Enterprises, Cooper Research Technology, M & L Testing Equipment Inc., FilWEB, Myers Associates, Inc., Forney LP, Sun Labtek Equipments Manufacturing Pvt Ltd., and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/specific-gravity-bench-apparatus-market

The Global Specific Gravity Bench Apparatus Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Components Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Sales Channels Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

