Digital Out-Of-Home Market Is Driven By Growing Investment For Advertising And Marketing Purposes

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global Digital Out-Of-Home Market (Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture) Application (Indoor, Outdoor) End User (Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Entertainment, Retail, Food & Beverages, Telecom, BFSI)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global digital out-of-home market is set to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 4.15 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global digital out-of-home market is mainly driven by increasing investment for marketing and advertising of products and services. Changing dynamics of consumer behavior, companies these days are seeking new ways to attract customers and enhance their sales. Digital signage has gained pace in the world of marketing, hence there are number of digital billboards set-up across the cities and highways that display product information. Furthermore, with growing digitization, and increasing adoption of advanced devices, digital out-of-home market is expected to witness a significant growth.

Growing market competitiveness has enables various companies to opt for new ways to market their products and increase customer base. Implementation of business intelligence, and investment in advanced technologies contribute to this development. Large number of companies are investing in new infrastructure that provides space for digital out-of-home advertising. Furthermore, increasing investments in IoT, virtual reality, audio-visual advertising are also fuel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulations, and volatility of advertising budget, and lack of actual and thorough consumption data are some factors restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the digital out-of-home market was led by outdoor applications that held a market share of more than 70% in 2018. Increasing implementation of billboards on highways and streets is primarily driving the growth of this market segment. However, indoor applications are also growing at a significant pace as many retail outlets, hotels and hospitals are using this medium to display significant content for the people visiting. Furthermore, increased installation of LED and LCD in these centers is also with an aim of providing information to the people.

Based on geography, North America held a largest market share of more than 35% in 2018. US being technologically advanced held the largest market share in the North American region, and is also projected to witness a fastest growth. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global market based on increasing penetration of digitization, and growing awareness of advanced advertising techniques. As emerging nations have a huge customer base and new technologies can help companies attract a wide amount of sales revenue, this regional segment showcases a great potential in coming few years.

Some of the prominent players operating in the digital out-of-home market include JCDecaux, Lama Advertising Company, Daktronics, OUTFRONT Media, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, Oohmedia! Ltd., Ayuda Media System, Mvix, Inc., and Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/digital-out-of-home-market

The Global Digital Out-Of-Home Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End User (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com