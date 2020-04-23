High Frequency Line Traps Market Is Driven By Growing Advancements In The Power And Energy Sector

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Global High Frequency Line Traps Market (Product Type (Main Coil, The Tuning Device, Surge Arrester) Application (Power Transmission, Telecom)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global high frequency line traps market is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global high frequency line traps market is mainly driven by rapid advancements in the power and energy sector. Technological advancements have been responsible for the changes in making the energy transmission easy and uninterrupted. Numerous research studies have been conducted to develop ways to measure the characteristic of frequency-impedance of the line trap of power system. These studies showcases the importance of low and high frequency line traps and thus, are contributing to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The high frequency line traps are considered to be reliable tuning system, and highly reliable communication channel. They are of compact size and require minimum maintenance which offers significant benefits to the end user. These features are largely contributing to its increasing adoption, and thus driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, growing demand for reliable and fast data transmission has driven the demand for high frequency line traps. However, factors such as interferences produced, and complex installations are likely to have a negative impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the high frequency line traps market is segmented into main coil, the tuning device, and surge arrester. The main coil dominated the global high frequency line traps market by holding a largest market share. However, the market for tuning device is projected to be equally significant during the forecast period. Furthermore, the power transmission application led the market with over 60% of the market share as there is growing demand for fast data connections across the globe. Growing developments in telecom industry is also driving the demand for these line traps in telecommunication industry.

Based on geography, North America held the maximum market share of over 40% of the total revenue generated in the global high frequency line traps. Factors such as rapid development in the power and energy industry, growing internet penetration and growing demand for fast and reliable energy and data transmission are the major factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for energy in remote locations of various developing and under developed regions are the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the high frequency line traps market include ABB, Siemens, GE, Arteche Group, FdueG srl, Phoenix Electric Corporation, Laxmi Electronics, Trench Group, United Automation, and Hilkar.

The Global High Frequency Line Traps Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

